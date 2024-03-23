Is Caitlin Clark playing today vs Holy Cross? Looking at Iowa guard's availability for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball star Caitlin Clark is inching closer toward the end of her collegiate career. The highly-rated guard recently announced her intention to declare for this year's WNBA draft, marking her transition into the professional league. Clark has been a key asset of Iowa's offensive arsenal, ensuring their success this season. As the Hawkeyes gear up for their debut in this year's NCAA Tournament, will Caitlin Clark be playing on the court for her team?

Is Caitlin Clark playing today?

Yes, Clark will be a part of the starting roster of the Iowa Hawkeyes during their first-round showdown against Holy Cross on Saturday. Coach Lisa Bluder's team is the No. 1-seeded program in the Alabany 2 region, which also includes the reigning national champions, the LSU Tigers.

This season, Clark has written her name in the NCAA history books after she broke LSU legend Pete Maravich's record to become the leading all-time scorer. After losing last season's natty to the LSU Tigers, the Iowa Hawkeyes road to redemption will begin with the hopes of defeating the No.16 seed Holy Cross today.

The Iowa vs. Holy Cross first-round matchup is slated to tip off at Carver-Hawkeyes Arena in Iowa. The game is scheduled to be played at around 3 p.m. ET. Fans can catch all the action from the comfort of their home as it will be broadcast on the ABC Network.

Apart from this, livestream options will also be available on various streaming outlets. Some platforms that will have access to the Iowa vs. Holy Cross showdown are FuboTV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Caitlin Clark's stats last game

In Iowa's previous game, the 22-year-old guard put up an impressive performance during her team's Big Ten championship victory against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes won the championship game with a 94-89 final score, which also marked their third consecutive Big Ten title.

In that game, Clark finished the night with 34 points, seven rebounds, and 12 assists. This season, she has averaged 31.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game with a field goal percentage of 46.0%.

Can Caitlin Clark finish the season with the Iowa Hawkeyes by securing the national championship before declaring for transitioning into the WNBA? Have your say in the comments below.

