"I give a lot of credit to my dad." $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark has warm credits for one special person ahead of 2024 March Madness showdown

Caitlin Clark is taking the NCAA world by storm. Ahead of the March Madness showdown, the Iowa guard took some time to reminisce about her basketball beginnings and express her gratitude towards her father.

The leading scorer in the NCAA hails from a gifted athletic family and has displayed dribbling skills since age five. She owes her skills to her father, Brent Clark.

During an interview with ESPN, Clark reminisced about her childhood basketball days, when her father was her first coach. She further said she got better in form by working with him.

"I give a lot of credit to my dad. He was my first-ever basketball coach, but he was the guy that would never let me shoot threes when I was a young kid because he knew my form would be awful,"

Caitlin Clark with her parents

The $ 3.1 million NIL value ( according to On3) of the Iowa guard says that she wasn't a great fan of " form shooting " back then; it was her father who pushed her boundaries

"I probably didn't like it at the time and I was mad at him about it, but looking back, like shooting form fundamentals are the best thing,"

Brent achieved his graduation from Simpson College in Iowa in 1988. While at the school, he made significant contributions to the basketball and baseball teams, earning himself four-year letter-winner status in both sports.

Caitlin Clark is dominating US sports betting

Caitlin Clark is dominating the world of betting, says ESPN. With the Iowa Hawkeyes as the principal attraction, the betting handle has grown 14 times its usual size.

"If they're playing, that's always the women's game with the highest handle," said Grant Tucker via ESPN.

The three games in Iowa from last season—the national championship, Elite Eight, and Final Four—saw the highest betting activity since 2023 through tickets and handles. According to reports by Tipico Sports Book, Iowa games saw a 55% higher handle than others in the 2023–24 season.

"Iowa's certainly a team that's been attracting a lot of business on our network for the future book. That's a liability for us now,Of course, that's the Caitlin Clark factor." said Johnny Avello via ESPN.

With the rise of Caitlin Clark, the betting game grew stronger. According to Bet MGM, Caitlin Clark's match-up against Ohio State, where she surpassed Pete Marvich's record, is the highest bet game of this season through tickets, and Iowa's game against Nebraska on Feb 11 marks the highest through handles.

