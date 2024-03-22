Caitlin Clark next game: How to watch Iowa vs Holy Cross First Round matchup in 2024 March Madness?

Caitlin Clark and Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4,15-3 Big Ten) will be playing their first-round matchup against Holy Cross Crusaders (21-12, 11-7 Patriot League).

Iowa Hawkeyes were the No.1 seed and Holy Cross were the No. 16 seed in the Albany 2 region.

When is Caitlin Clark's next game?

Caitlin Clark's next game, i.e. Iowa Hawkeyes vs Holy Cross will be played on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Carver Hawkeyes Arena.

Prediction: Iowa 88 Holy Cross 54

Over/Under: 154

Spread: +36.5 Holy Cross

What time is the Iowa vs Holy Cross March Madness first-round game?

Iowa vs Holy Cross March Madness first-round game will be played at 3:00 PM ET.

You can watch the match at ABC and can also live stream the match on FuboTV and ESPN+.

Date: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Location: Carver Hawkeyes Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: FuboTV and ESPN+

The Hawkeyes will enter the game with a home-court advantage. They will look to follow their momentum after the 94-89 victory against Nebraska.

On the other hand, Holy Cross secured a dominating 72-45 win against UT Martin in the NCAA First Four, marking their first tournament victory since 1991. They were led by Cara McCormack who scored her career-high 23 points.

Iowa will be the favorite to win the match with an average score of 92.8 points per game in front of Holy Cross with an average of 62.8 points per game.

Caitlin Clark's Stats Last Game

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

In the recent game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers for the Big Ten tournament title, Caitlin Clark led her team to victory with a final score of 94-89.

Clark started slow, as she managed only four points in the first half. Despite that, she managed to finish on 34 points by the end of the second half. Her performance included her 21st double-double of the season, while accumulating 12 assists, seven rebounds, and 3 steals.

Caitlin Clark's Stats in the NCAA Tournament

Caitlin Clark has appeared in 11 career NCAA Tournament games so far. Yet, she has an amazing record in the tournament as she has scored a total of 312 points. at an average of 28.4 per game.

She is yet to win the national championship but has all the potential to take her team to the title glory this season. Talking about that, the Iowa Hawkeyes have +550 odds to win the national championship this season.

