WATCH: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's behind-the-scenes video for latest WSLAM magazine cover

After the release of the teaser graphic, which was recognized by basketball fans worldwide, a behind-the-scenes video showcasing Caitlin Clark's latest WSLAM magazine cover shoot has surfaced.

The video shows $3.1 million NIL-valued Clark (as per On3) posing for her first magazine cover shoot along with her teammates Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin.

Clark looked excited as she saw her photos from the shoot. She approved the cover image in all-black, calling it "intense." The cover of the magazine says, "The Legend of Caitlin Clark is just beginning."

"Are we going like this? Cover is gonna be like all-black or like what? I like it. It looks intense," Clark said.

Clark, a phenomenon guard for the University of Iowa women's basketball team, has been dominant throughout her college career. She has secured numerous achievements and has solidified her name in the history books by becoming the all-time NCAA Division I leading scorer, both men and women.

She was also named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year. Clark then became the Big Ten's all-time leader in assists, shattered the conference's all-time scoring record, and set the NCAA single-season record for three-pointers as well.

Led by Caitlin Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes have impressive season stats of 29-4 overall and 15-3 in the Big 12 conference, as they sit in second position. They also won the Big 12 tournament final against Nebraska where Clark scored another 34 points.

She also helped her team secure the No.1 seed for the first time since 1992. The team is all set to face the winner of the match between Tennessee and Holy Cross in their first March Madness 2024 game, and have the second-best odds (+500) of winning the tournament after South Carolina (-150).

Caitlin Clark Eyeing More Records

Iowa v Penn State

Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball's first match in the March Madness is on Saturday, March 23, which marks the day when Clark will start looking to break more records.

With 50 threes already, she's close to surpassing the record of Diana Taurasi (61 threes). Clark will also eye the record for the most field goals in the NCAA tournament, currently held by Chamique Holdsclaw. Finally, she will look to break Holdsclaw's record for the most career points in an NCAA tournament.

