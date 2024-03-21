"Every basketball fan knows who this is": College hoops world easily recognizes the next Women's SLAM magazine cover in a teaser graphic

The teaser graphic of the next Women's Grand SLAM magazine cover left fans excited about its revelation on Thursday, 1 PM EST. They took no time in recognizing the player from the teaser with Iowa's women's basketball, Caitlin Clark, grabbing attention.

One fan took to X and said:

"Come on WSLAM. Every basketball fan knows who this is lol."

With an incredible 2023-24 season, Caitlin's presence on the cover of Women's SLAM magazine comes as no surprise. As a junior, she earned all-major national player of the year awards while leading Iowa to its first-ever national championship game.

In her senior season, Clark solidified her name in the history of basketball by becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading goal scorer. She also broke the record for the Division I single-season record in 3-pointers.

Clark has averaged 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game this season for Iowa. She also has an amazing 46% field-goal percentage and an impressive 85.8% free throw percentage.

Here are the other reactions from the fans:

Some fans expressed their desire to order the magazine:

Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman praised Caitlin Clark

Former point guard Nancy Lieberman recently praised Iowa women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark due to her impact by comparing her with Michael Jordan.

She stressed the fact that Caitlin's effect has changed women's basketball in the last few years. The 65-year-old took no time in calling her a "GOAT" in the game.

“She’s won my award three times. Well, she will win it this year for the third time, in my opinion. And she is legitimately the GOAT, I don’t really care what anybody else [thinks]. Nobody in the history of the game has done what she’s done,” Lieberman said per Jacob Uitti of The Guardian.

“I’m sure some people will say she has to win a championship and I agree a championship means something," she added. "[But] Michael Jordan didn’t win a championship for the first [seven] years he was in the league.”

