WATCH: Caitlin Clark and BF Connor McCaffery share adorable moment during Iowa vs Kansas State matchup

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, attended the Iowa Hawkeyes' men's basketball team's 91-82 win over the Kansas State Wildcats in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday.

Clark and McConnor were seen sharing a sweet moment during the game. Although their conversation was not audible, a videographer presented a humorous interpretation of the couple's conversation.

Connor McCaffrey is a former Iowa Hawkeyes guard and the son of the team's coach, Fran McCaffrey. He joined the staff of the NBA's Indiana Pacers in July and wants to eventually get into the coaching side of basketball.

"I'll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches in film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need," McCaffrey said about his role with the Pacers.

Caitlin Clark has become one of the biggest names in the world of college sports. She has been getting the kind of publicity that is often reserved for Hollywood stars. She is generating buzz, and her name has been selling out arenas, causing tickets to sell out weeks before the games.

Tickets for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament tickets at Iowa sold out quickly.

A flashback of Caitlin Clark's achievements

The Hawkeyes guard has had an illustrious year, breaking numerous records. In her junior year, she won all the major national Player of the Year awards and helped Iowa to its first national championship game.

She led Division I in scoring average, assists per game, total assists and total points. She further distinguished herself by becoming the first Iowa women's basketball player to achieve milestones like becoming Iowa's all-time leading scorer and entering the record books for the most 30-point games in the past 25 seasons.

If that was not enough, she broke the record of Kelsey Plum by becoming the NCAA's women's basketball all-time leading scorer and also broke Pete Maravich's NCAA scoring record, which stood for over 50 years.