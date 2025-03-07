Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight? Exploring LSU star’s availability vs Florida (March 7)

Flau'jae Johnson is a key player for Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers. The versatile guard has been with the Tigers since 2022 and is now an undeniable leader in the locker room.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey revealed on March 2 that Johnson would be sidelined for the SEC Tournament due to shin inflammation. The Tigers open SEC play tonight against the Florida Gators.

Is Flau'jae Johnson playing tonight?

No, Flau'jae Johnson will not play in tonight's game against the Florida Gators. The Tigers have elected to sit her out because she has shin inflammation.

According to ESPN, Johnson has been dealing with the injury since LSU's loss to the Texas Longhorns on Feb. 16. She then missed the Tigers’ regular-season finale while cheering on her teammates from the sidelines.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey addressed Johnson’s injury in a press conference ahead of their previous game against Ole Miss, saying:

"I know she is trying to mask the pain she's in. It is not a stress fracture or anything like that. It's just rest. We'll get that inflammation down, and we'll see the Flau'jae that we need to see when we start playoffs."

How can the LSU Tigers deal with Flau'jae Johnson's absence?

As the SEC Tournament begins tonight, the LSU Tigers will be without Flau'jae Johnson, who averages 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, as well as 1.6 steals per contest..

To compensate, LSU will rely on Aneesah Morrow to step up as the primary scoring option. Morrow usually defers to Johnson, but she will need to take on a larger offensive role in her absence.

Additionally, Mikaylah Williams is expected to see extra minutes as the team’s secondary ball handler. Williams has been one of LSU’s most durable players, appearing in every game this season alongside Kailyn Gilbert and Jersey Wolfenbarger.

