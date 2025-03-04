  • home icon
  • $1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'Jae Johnson has 1-word reaction as Serena Williams steps into women's basketball world

By Victor Isikhueme
Modified Mar 04, 2025 20:07 GMT
LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson hyped up tennis legend Serena Williams in an X post on Monday. She reacted to a post from Toronto Raptors reporter Savanna Hamilton recognizing Williams’ move into women’s basketball.

Williams has taken an ownership stake in the Toronto Tempo, Canada’s first WNBA team. The news was posted with of photo of Williams wearing a Tempo hoodie and holding a basketball.

Flau’Jae Johnson, whose NIL valuation is $1.5 million (per On3), expressed her admiration for Williams' accomplishment.

“Legend,” Flau’Jae said.
Serena Williams adds her new ownership stake with Toronto Tempo to her growing list of businesses such as the Miami Dolphins, Angel City FC and the Los Angeles Golf Club. The Toronto Tempo will become the 15th team in the WNBA, with Williams’ focus on elevating women’s sports.

LSU’s Flau’Jae Johnson to miss SEC Tournament due to shin Inflammation

During an LSU radio show on Sunday, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey revealed that guard Flau’jae Johnson is set to be sidelined for the upcoming SEC Tournament. Johnson has been dealing with a shin inflammation since LSU’s loss to Texas on Feb. 16.

Johnson missed LSU’s regular-season finale against Ole Miss on Sunday, with coaches set to prioritize her recovery ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

"I know she's trying to mask the pain she's in," Mulkey said. "It's not a stress fracture or anything like that. It's just rest. We'll get that inflammation down, and we'll see the Flau'jae that we need to see when we start playoffs."
Sunday’s game was just the second time Johnson has missed a matchup in her college career. Johnson has been LSU’s highest scorer this season with 18.9 points per game while shooting 46.5%, sixth in the SEC.

Johnson’s recent play exposed her struggles with the injury. Johnson recorded a season-low six points in a loss to Alabama on Friday, compelling Mulkey and the coaching staff to make the call to rest her.

"I don't think Flau'jae's best basketball has happened in the last couple of weeks," Mulkey said. "So let's rest her. Why put her through that, because it's just not worth it."

LSU will be set to navigate the SEC tournament without their leading scorer as the tournament begins on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers will be hopeful that the additional rest for Johnson will be enough to return her to full strength in time for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

