"Mk exclusion is getting comical": Flau'jae Johnson speaks out for teammate Mikaylah Williams over 'Next Generation' documentary snub

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson expressed her dismay over the exclusion of teammate Mikaylah Williams from the "Next Generation" docuseries. Set to premiere on March 5, the documentary highlights the top sophomores in the country, featuring JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo, Audi Crooks and Madison Booker.

Ad

After a minute-long official trailer was released by March Madness Women's Basketball on various social media platforms on Monday, Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice her opinion.

"This Mk exclusion is getting comical," Johnson wrote, adding multiple loudly crying face emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While all four players featured in the docuseries are unquestionably elite talents, the omission of Williams not only upset Flau'jae Johnson but also many other fans online who felt her credentials were just as worthy of inclusion.

Mikaylah Williams, a 6-foot sophomore guard, is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the No. 6 Tigers this season — nearly matching Johnson's 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds.

Besides veteran talents, she has been a key cog in LSU's 27-4 overall and 12-4 SEC record, as the team finished third in the conference standings.

Ad

On Tuesday, both Johnson and Williams were named to the first-team All-SEC, alongside fellow LSU teammate Aneesah Morrow.

Flau'jae Johnson recognizes Mikaylah Williams as unsung hero of LSU Tigers

While Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow seem to hog all the headlines that have come LSU's way, Mikaylah Williams has been something of a silent assassin and definitely one of the most impactful players in the SEC this season.

Ad

In the last three games for the Lady Tigers, Williams scored a total of 71 points, recording back-to-back 20+ point outings.

Johnson, who missed LSU's last matchups against Ole Miss due to injury, believes Williams has not received the level of mainstream attention she deserves.

"I don't think that [Mikaylah] gets a lot of the praise that she deserves," Johnson said during a conversation with CBS Sports' Isabel Gonzalez.

Ad

"Me and Aneesah are such big figures and we lead the team in scoring, but she does so much more for the team. She plays 1 through 4, and I don't think people understand how important she is to our system and everything she does."

Expand Tweet

With Flau'jae Johnson injured and almost certain to miss the entire SEC Tournament, there is a huge void to be filled on both ends of the floor for LSU. Williams will undoubtedly be leaned upon heavily to take on an even bigger role and lead the Tigers' charge in the postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here