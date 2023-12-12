Is Kateri Poole related to Jordan Poole? Exploring potential links between the basketball stars

LSU women's basketball guard Kateri Poole had been an influential player on the court during the team's national championship win last season. The junior guard spent her first two seasons of college basketball with Ohio State before joining the Tigers ahead of the 2022 season.

Last season, Poole scored 4.5 points per game and 2.6 rebounds per game. She is also the reason why 'Bayou Barbie' Angel Reese decided to join the LSU Tigers from Maryland. Given Kateri's surname, CBB fans wonder if she is related to NBA star Jordan Poole.

Is Kateri Poole related to Jordan Poole?

No. Despite sharing the same surname, Kateri Poole is not related to Jordan Poole. The 24-year-old Washington Wizards player grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jordan Poole is the middle son of Monet and Anthony Poole, and he has an older and younger sister.

On the other hand, Kateri Poole was born and brought up in the Bronx, New York. She finished high school at South Shore before joining the Ohio State women's basketball team in 2020.

This season, the junior guard played in four games for LSU before being sidelined for the game against Kent State. She then played for five minutes against Southeastern Louisiana before being benched against Texas Southern afterward.

Kateri Poole has parted ways with the LSU Tigers

In a shocking turn of events, head coach Kim Mulkey announced that Poole is no longer a part of the team after their 83-53 win over Louisiana on the weekend.

Mulkey did not provide any details about the sudden departure of Poole and just stated that she would not be playing for them anymore when questioned by the media.

This adds to the puzzle of why a player who was instrumental in the team's national title run last season is suddenly no longer a part of the journey. Poole has largely been silent on the subject. She did, however, write a 'Thank You' statement for her time with the team.

Angel Reese also posted a story on Instagram showing her gratitude and affection for her ex-teammate. It will be interesting to see if the mystery surrounding this situation is cleared in the coming days.