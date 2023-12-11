What happened to Kateri Poole? Exploring potential reasons around the LSU WBB player's absence

Kateri Poole is no longer part of the LSU Tigers women's basketball team, coach Kim Mulkey revealed. Poole has not played since Nov. 17, when she played five minutes and recorded just one point.

After LSU's 83-53 win over Louisiana, Mulkey said Poole is no longer a member of the team and didn't explain if Poole's departure was a dismissal or mutual parting.

"She's no longer with us," Mulkey said.

She is not the first LSU Tigers player to be away from the team, as earlier this season, Angel Reese missed four games and did not travel with the team for an undisclosed reason.

After Reese returned to the team, Kim Mulkey claimed they were dealing with locker room issues, which could also be a reason for Poole not being with the team.

“You always have to deal with locker-room issues,” Mulkey said. “Sometimes you all know about them. Sometimes you don’t. Sometimes you want to know more than you’re entitled to know … I’m going to protect my players — always. They are like a family."

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years,” Mulkey said. “You’re going to deal with stuff. Those kids are like my children and I’m not going to tell you what you don’t need to know, and that’s just the way I address things.”

As of now, there is no indication of whether Kateri Poole will be out for the rest of the season or will be able to return like Reese.

Poole has yet to remark on her absence from the squad, but after not playing due to the coach's choice and Mulkey discussing locker room difficulties, that may be the reason for her absence.

Kateri Poole's college career

Kateri Poole began her college career at Ohio State, but after two years, she transferred to LSU.

Poole was part of the Tigers national championship squad last season and was a key defensive player for the team. She played in 35 games, starting six, averaging 22.3 minutes per game, and scoring 4.5 points per game.

However, she has only played in four games this season as she didn't see the court on Nov. 14 due to a "coach's decision."

LSU is currently 10-1 and set to host McNeese on Tuesday.