“We love a good daily affirmation”: Angel Reese opens up about love, resilience, and the strength that bonds her relationship

Angel Reese has recently found herself in headlines over the past few weeks as fans and analysts have all theorized about her absence from the LSU bench. While the consensus was that Reese's grades made her ineligible to play, LSU coach Kim Mulkey played her cards close to the vest, refusing to give details on the matter.

Since then, Angel Reese has returned to the court, marking a triumphant return to the team as they look to capture their second straight NCAA title. On the heels of Angel Reese rejoining the team, she made it clear that despite being a national star, she's still a human being who goes through struggles like everyone else.

On a much happier note, Reese posted a snapshot on social media of herself and her partner FaceTime-ing.

"We love a good daily affirmation," she wrote on her story.

"Why is our relationship so strong? Because we face challenges & grow TOGETHER!"

@AngelReese: Instagram story

While their relationship has had to weather the NCAA star's rigorous schedule, when she returns to the lineup and resumes her busy schedule, Angel Reese appears to be content. The post is a welcome update after the LSU star had fans worried about her disappearance.

Looking at how Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal helped Angel Reese through her absence

Throughout Reese's absence from the LSU bench, theories were flying regarding the reason behind her absence. In addition to the leading theory that she was ineligible to play due to her grades, it was also theorized by fans that Reese was going through something in her personal life.

As previously mentioned, during that time, LSU coach Kim Mulkey played her cards close to the vest, refusing to explain Reese's absence. That only poured more fuel on the metaphorical fire, as many wondered what was going on behind the scenes.

Although it is unclear what kept the NCAA champion away from the team, her return to the lineup has been significant. However, since returning, she has made one thing incredibly clear: Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal was integral to her support system.

Speaking to media members, Reese shed light on how the four-time NBA champ helped her throughout her absence.

"I talked to Shaq every day," Reese said. "We face-timed every day, and he checked on me and called me every single day to make sure I was good. He said, ‘This too shall pass. This too shall pass.'"

"He’s been here before, He knows what it takes. And to have somebody like that was really good for me.”

What is Reese's next step? To repeat as the NCAA March Madness champions following an impressive run last season.