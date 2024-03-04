Is Kevin McCullar a senior? Exploring Kansas guard's NBA draft eligibility

With just two more games left in the Big 12, Kevin McCullar Jr.'s Kansas Jayhawks sit fifth on the table. Their No. 15 guard has played a major role in the team's success and is in the final season of eligibility. McCullar has been excellent this season and has transformed his offensive game completely.

He is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field. From the 3-point line, McCullar shoots 33.6% with 0.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

Is Kevin McCullar a senior?

Kevin McCullar belongs to the senior class. McCullar originally joined Texas Tech Red Raiders as a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. However, he was reclassified from the 2019 class after graduating early in high school.

McCullar has tremendously improved his performances, with his forte being perimeter shooting (33.6% 3P%), scoring and playmaking abilities.

Kevin McCullar's draft re-entries

McCullar first entered the transfer portal and the 2022 NBA draft before the 2022-23 season. However, he withdrew his name and joined the Kansas Jawhawks via the portal. He averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.4% from the field and 29.6% from downtown.

After that, he entered the 2023 NBA draft while retaining his college eligibility (COVID-19 pandemic players). Eventually, the San Antonio-born guard took up the extra year and returned to Kansas for his final season.

His potential landing spots include the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.

In the 2024 NBA draft, he is expected to be a solid second-round pick. He would fit any team that needs some big bodies on its backcourt.

Which team will draft Kevin McCullar in the 2024 NBA draft?

