Is Kiki Iriafen playing tonight? Exploring USC forward's status for Michigan State clash (Feb 19)

Kiki Iriafen is one of the most important players for the USC Trojans. The versatile forward is as skillful as they come and will be a player to look out for in the upcoming WNBA draft.

However, Iriafen still has a few games to play at the collegiate level before she moves on to the next stage. With that in mind, let's examine Iriafen's availability for Wednesday's game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Kiki Iriafen will be playing in tonight's crunch NCAA basketball game between the USC Trojans and Michigan State Spartans. The star forward is not dealing with lingering injury issues, so she'll be on the court, barring any unfortunate occurrences in the lead-up to the game.

Iriafen is a key part of the USC Trojans' operation. She shoulders the scoring load whenever JuJu Watkins elects to either become a facilitator or take a breather.

She'll fancy herself against the Michigan State Spartans side, which has looked vulnerable recently. Moreover, defending against Iriafen and Watkins in the same game would be a nightmare for defensive coaches at the NCAA level.

What to expect from Kiki Iriafen vs Michigan State?

Kiki Iriafen is expected to play a major role in everything good that comes out of the USC Trojans in tonight's game. Her ability to score, rebound, and create is rather rare at the collegiate level, and all three skills should be on full display against Michigan.

Iriafen will keep the opposing forwards busy while her teammates focus on attacking from outside the post. If that doesn't work, the Trojans could always hand the ball to sophomore phenom JuJu Watkins.

If the USC Trojans win tonight's game, Iriafen will be a major contributor. Moreover, just three more games are left in the regular season for the Trojans. Iriafen and Co. will look to record an injury-free victory over the Spartans and prepare for their next two games to close out what has been a grueling season.

