Is Lauren Betts playing tonight? Exploring UCLA star’s availability vs USC (March 1)

Lauren Betts is the primary scoring option for the No. 2 ranked UCLA Bruins. Betts has taken up a more prominent role on the team's offense in her second year at UCLA.

The Bruins are having a superb season, and they've lost just one game all season. However, that loss came against tonight's opponent, the No. 4 ranked USC Trojans.

Hence, with that in mind, let's look at Betts' availability for tonight's must-win game versus the Trojans.

Is Lauren Betts playing tonight?

Yes, Lauren Betts is playing against the USC Trojans tonight. The star center enters tonight's game without an injury designation.

Hence, the only way Betts would miss the game is if she suffers an injury in the pregame warm-up. Barring such an event, Betts will start in the frontcourt of the in-form Bruins against their nemesis, the USC Trojans.

It's important to note that Betts has played in all but two games this season. The Bruins did not miss a beat in either game with the side's only loss coming in a game that Betts led all her teammates in scoring with 18 points.

What to expect from Lauren Betts and the UCLA Bruins vs the USC Trojans

Tonight's game will decide the winner of the Big Ten regular-season title. The game features two of the best teams in all of collegiate basketball with the UCLA Bruins hosting the USC Trojans.

Lauren Betts will look to impose her will on the game and improve or maintain her 20 points per game scoring average. She leads the Bruins in that category as well as rebounding and blocks. She'll be aiming to lock down her opposing number, and leave her imprint on this Big Ten decider.

The Bruins will be charged up as they look to get revenge after having their unbeaten streak ended by the Trojans a couple of weeks ago.

Hence, fans and neutrals can expect a highly competitive game between hometown rivals. It has the makings to be a classic final game of the regular season in which all the chips remain.

