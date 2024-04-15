Is Lucy Olsen the next Caitlin Clark? Taking a closer look at Villanova guard's collegiate career

Villanova Wildcats transfer guard Lucy Olsen is being pursued by back-to-back NCAA women's basketball runner-up Iowa, as they seek to fill the void left by record-setting shooting guard Caitlin Clark.

According to reports, the 20-year-old guard will visit the University of Iowa on Tuesday and meet with the team.

Expand Tweet

The 5-10 guard unlocked her potential during her junior year with the Wildcats, averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, with shooting percentages of 43.8% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point area. She also made 80.4% of her attempts from the free throw line.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder and her staff have a proven track record of developing scoring talent, as they did with Clark in her four-year stint with the Hawkeyes.

Should Olsen accept Iowa's offer, her primary role with the team would be to provide the offense that the Hawkeyes need.

Although it's impossible to duplicate or eclipse Clark's all-around contributions with the team, Olsen's talent and offensive explosiveness could set her up as the likely heir apparent to the Iowa great.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark SNL Weekend Update: Everything Iowa star joked about Michael Che on live show

Lucy Olsen's surge to the top of the Villanova offense in just three years

Lucy Olsen won the Most Improved Player of the Conference and was an All-Big East First Team selection this past season.

Lucy Olsen ascended to the top of Villanova's ranks in just three years. Improving from a steady contributor for the Wildcats, where she averaged 7.0 points per game, she became the team's main offensive weapon, averaging 23.3 points per game.

This season, her offensive abilities led the Wildcats to the Women's Basketball Invitational Tournament final. She dropped 29 and 30 points in the first two rounds. The 5-9 guard displayed her all-around brilliance in Villanova's semifinal win over Penn State (58-53), tallying 21 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks.

Despite struggling in the finals, Olsen managed to score 22 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, it wasn't enough as Villanova fell to Illinois at 71-57.

Olsen's scoring and playmaking skills would undoubtedly help Iowa, considering that aside from Clark, Kate Martin, Molly Davis and Gabbie Marshall will also bid farewell to the team. Her shooting prowess could open up the lane for returning big Hannah Stuelke and would ease the burden off guard Sydney Affolter, forming a 1-2 punch with her.

It seems the legacy left by the Iowa seniors will continue with the new breed of Hawkeyes coming in the 2024-25 season.

Read More: "I am very impressed": Former Kentucky HC John Calipari after meeting "special person" Caitlin Clark at Wooden awards ceremony