Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been calling Cleveland-born point guard Meechie Johnson of the South Carolina Gamecocks his "nephew" due to the bond he shared with the youngster's father and real-life uncle when they were young.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player consistently shouts out to social media whenever Johnson achieves a milestone in basketball.

In last year's game against the Kentucky Wildcats, where Johnson scored 26 points, James hailed the Gamecocks point guard via Instagram (posted as a story), congratulating his efforts after the match.

“Yeaaahhhh nephew!!!!!!! All about the work and that’s all. The results will take care of themselves,” James posted on Instagram.

Is Meechie Johnson related to LeBron James?

Demetrius (aka Meechie) Johnson Jr and James have no blood relation. However, their ties run deep due to Meechie's father, Demetrius Sr, and his uncle, Sonny Johnson Sr growin up with James, later starring in the high school ranks in Ohio.

Demetrius Sr and Sonny Sr played collegiate ball after high school. They currently coach Ohio-based boys' basketball teams. James went straight to the NBA and was chosen by the Cavaliers as their first overall pick in the 2003 Draft.

He has achieved various accolades, including four titles with the Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Lakers.

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris knows basketball runs deep into the Johnson clan and admires the family's passion for the sport.

“They love basketball more than any family I’ve ever (seen). What a great family unit they have. You talk about a basketball family. They all played high-level college basketball. Meechie and Meechie’s cousin, Sonny Jr., had no choice but to be in this forever,” Paris said.

Meechie Johnson #5 of the South Carolina Gamecocks dribbles the ball to the basket against the Ole Miss Rebels during the first round of the 2023 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Meechie Johnson leads Gamecocks to possible 2023-24 NCAA Tournament stint

Johnson has been one of the key players for South Carolina's run in the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season.

The 6-foot-2 point guard has helped No. 18 South Carolina (24-5) to second place in the SEC, one game behind Tennessee. He leads the Gamecocks' offense with averages of 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steals in 28.8 minutes of action.

Paris developed Johnson into becoming an effective starting point guard and a consistent contributor to the team.

His production increased in the team's last two games against Texas A&M and No. 24 Florida. He drilled 22 points in the Gamecocks' 70-68 win over the Aggies last Wednesday and dropped 25 markers on Saturday against the Gators.