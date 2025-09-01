Is Michael Jordan attending Bill Belichick's UNC game today? Exploring Tar Heels legend's status for season opener

Bill Belichick will take the sidelines for his first college football game tonight as the North Carolina Tar Heels take on the TCU Horned Frogs at home for their season opener. The game in Chapel Hill is the only game that is being played on Labor Day, and many high profile individuals are expected to attend, including a UNC alum.

Is Michael Jordan attending Bill Belichick’s UNC game today?

Michael Jordan, who was once at the helm of the Tar Heels basketball men’s team and took it to a national championship in 1982, later became an NBA legend with six titles for the Chicago Bulls. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jordan will be at Kenan Stadium for the 8 p.m. ET kickoff.

"Attendees expected tonight for Bill Belichick's UNC debut against TCU, per ESPN sources, include Michael Jordan, Mia Hamm, Lawrence Taylor, Julius Peppers, Eric Church, Chase Rice and Blake Snell. Hard to quantify the buzz here in Chapel Hill," Thamel reported on Monday.

As a freshman at UNC, Michael Jordan was named ACC Freshman of the Year. One of his greatest moments in college basketball came in the 1982 NCAA championship game, where he hit a game-winning shot against Georgetown. He later said that making that shot was a big turning point in his basketball career. In his sophomore and junior years, he remained one of the best players in the ACC.

How to watch UNC vs. TCU?

ESPN is giving this matchup the primetime treatment. The network’s top broadcast crew will be on-site, with Rece Davis handling play-by-play duties, Kirk Herbstreit providing analysis and Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines. Pete Thamel will also be covering the event from the ground.

Date : Monday, Sept. 1, 2025

: Monday, Sept. 1, 2025 Time : 8 p.m.ET

: 8 p.m.ET TV : ESPN

: ESPN Live stream: Fubo

South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez will make his first start at quarterback for the Tar Heels under Belichick.

