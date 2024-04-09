Is Nika Muhl going to the WNBA? UConn guard's draft stock explored

Senior guard Nika Muhl is ready for the 2024 WNBA draft. While there has been no official confirmation in terms of the WNBA, she posted a picture with coach Geno Auriemma with the caption saying it was her last ride and she will miss the UConn Huskies.

Muhl showed her ability to defend well, as she was the main defender for Caitlin Clark in their Final Four showdown.

Muhl finished her senior season with 6.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.3 assists and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the floor, 40.2% from beyond the arc and 57.1% from the charity stripe.

Also Read: What was the offensive foul call against Aaliyah Edwards? Looking at the controversial moment between Gabbie Marshall and UConn star in Final Four

What WNBA team would be the best fit for Nika Muhl?

Nika Muhl has been a defensive standout while also performing well on the offense. She is unlikely to be drafted in the first round. The Dallas Wings seem like an ideal fit for her. The Wings have the ninth and 33rd picks in the draft, so falling to the third round would make the most sense.

Yes, the Wings are extremely guard-heavy but they are going to need a defensive stud, as Dallas was last in the WNBA in points allowed. They have also been able to score incredibly well and this will help the team going forward.

Also Read: "Men destroy themselves. Women destroy the world": Jason Whitlock has hot take on Lynette Woodard's recent Caitlin Clark comment