"Men destroy themselves. Women destroy the world": Jason Whitlock has hot take on Lynette Woodard's recent Caitlin Clark comment

Caitlin Clark has been one of the most dominant women's college basketball players that we have ever seen with her ability to dominate the court. However, some people do not view her accomplishments as great as other people have. One person who seemingly has an issue is former basketball player Lynette Woodard, as she commented about it.

Outkick's Jason Whitlock had an interesting hot take when tweeting out a video where Lynette Woodard discusses how she believes Caitlin Clark did not break her record. One of the more noteworthy quotes from his tweet ended the post.

"Men destory themselves. Women destory the world."

Expand Tweet

Woodard played four seasons at the University of Kansas and scored 3,649 points. However, they were competing in the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women and not the NCAA. In addition, Woodard says in the video that she had to play with a men's basketball and no 3-point line, which is true.

Woodard was part of the 2002 Naismith Hall of Fame and held the Division I women's basketball scoring record until Clark surpassed her. However, the NCAA does not recognize her numbers as women's college basketball events were organized by Intercollegiate Athletics for Women when she played.

The NCAA recognizes Caitlin Clark as the all-time NCAA leading scorer with her 3,921 points heading into the national championship game against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Also Read: What was the offensive foul call against Aaliyah Edwards? Looking at the controversial moment between Gabbie Marshall and UConn star in Final Four

What does Jason Whitlock believe that Caitlin Clark should do?

There have been a lot of different options that Caitlin Clark could do but Jason Whitlock may have a unique situation that he believes she should do for her future.

"Caitlin Clark should return to Iowa next season, make about $20 million in NIL, retire from basketball, marry her boyfriend, and avoid the nastiness that awaits her in the WNBA. I'm not joking."

That is certainly an opinion that not many people have given. Caitlin Clark has already announced she is heading to the 2024 WNBA draft and is expected to be the first pick by the Indiana Fever.

Also Read: Caitlin Clark points last night: Looking at Iowa superstar's stats in Final Four matchup against UConn