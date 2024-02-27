Is RJ Davis related to Hubert Davis? Exploring the potential connection between two polarizing UNC figures

RJ Davis is one of the top contributors for North Carolina in the 2023-24 NCAA men's basketball season. The fourth-year guard is the leading scorer for the Tar Heels, averaging 21.0 points per game.

In his last game against the Miami Hurricanes on Monday, Davis provided an offensive clinic, scoring 42 points on 14-of-22 shooting from the field, including 7-of-11 from the three-point area.

Some people are wondering if the explosive guard is related to the current UNC head coach and former NBA player Hubert Davis. Let's delve into it in this article.

Head coach Hubert Davis embraces RJ Davis #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second half of the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Dean E. Smith Center.

What is the relationship between RJ Davis and Hubert Davis?

RJ Davis and Hubert Davis are not related, which could finally halt the rumors concerning familial ties between the two.

RJ Davis was born in White Plains, New York, on Oct. 21, 2001, to Robert Sr and Vanessa Davis.

Robert Sr was a former basketball player at Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and is the school's all-time leading scorer.

It was Robert who encouraged RJ to play all sports when he was a kid. He played lacrosse and football, but his heart belonged to basketball.

On the other hand, Vanessa helped RJ develop his skills in the gym and taught him the value of confidence.

A four-star recruit from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, Davis chose North Carolina over Georgetown, Marquette and Pittsburgh. He has improved each year.

Meanwhile, Hubert Davis was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on May 17, 1970. He was a high school standout at Lake Braddock Secondary School in Burke, Virginia, and averaged 28.0 points in his senior year.

Davis chose North Carolina, where he studied Criminal Justice and played under the legendary Dean Smith. The 6-foot-5 guard is the record-holder for the highest career three-point percentage in school history (43.5%), and his shooting prowess led him to the National Basketball Association.

Davis, who is the nephew of Phoenix Suns star and former Tar Heel Walter Davis, played for 12 seasons with the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and New Jersey Nets.

Davis was a steady off-the-bench player and averaged 8.2 points in 685 games in the NBA. He shot 44.1% in the 3-point area, which ranks second behind Steve Kerr in all-time 3-point shooting percentage.

Davis worked as a college basketball analyst for ESPN and was a panelist on College Gameday. He left ESPN in 2011 to work as an assistant coach for North Carolina beginning in the 2011-12 season.

Davis was picked as the new head coach of the team in 2021 following the retirement of Roy Williams. He was the first African-American to lead the Tar Heels program. In his first year as coach, he led North Carolina to the NCAA championship, losing to Kansas in the final, 72-69.