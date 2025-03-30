Is Toby Fournier playing today vs South Carolina? Looking at Blue Devils' forward’s availability against the Gamecocks

Toby Fournier and the Duke Blue Devils defeated North Carolina on Friday, advancing to the Elite Eight. They will now face South Carolina in the Elite Eight before potentially moving on in the NCAA Tournament.

Fournier previously missed the team's second-round matchup against Oregon because of an illness. Fortunately for the Blue Devils, they were able to narrowly defeat the Ducks 59-53. Fournier returned against North Carolina and is expected to play against the Gamecocks.

Toby Fournier's injury update

Toby Fournier did not suffer an injury, but she missed the Blue Devils' second-round matchup against Oregon with an illness. However, she recovered and played against UNC. However, she did not perform at her normal level, making fans question whether she was fully healthy. She is expected to be available against South Carolina.

Is Toby Fournier playing today?

Yes, Fournier is expected to play on Sunday when the Blue Devils take on the Gamecocks. However, it is unclear whether she will be fully healthy for the game. Although it has not been confirmed, her performance against UNC on Friday could indicate that she is still dealing with an illness.

Toby Fournier's stats last game

In her last game against UNC, Fournier registered three points, seven rebounds, and one block. In her game before that against Lehigh in the first round, she put up 11 points, four rebounds, two assists and three steals, which is much closer to her normal production rate.

The Blue Devils will need Fournier to be at her best against South Carolina if they are going to pull off the upset. The Gamecocks are favored to win and look like one of the favorites to win the entire tournament. After a performance against North Carolina where Duke only put up 47 points, it needs more offense from its top offensive players like Fournier.

