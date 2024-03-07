Is Tyler Kolek playing tonight? Looking at Marquette guard's availability against UConn

Tyler Kolek, Marquette's standout point guard, has been the subject of much speculation regarding his availability for the highly anticipated matchup against No. 2 UConn scheduled for Wednesday. The uncertainty surrounding his participation stems from an injury sustained during the Golden Eagles' commanding 91-69 victory over Providence last Wednesday.

Kolek's absence was sorely felt as No. 8 Marquette suffered an 89-75 defeat at the hands of the formidable No. 10 Creighton squad on Saturday. The oblique injury, which forced him to miss that crucial contest, has raised concerns about his readiness for the upcoming clash against the Huskies.

Is Tyler Kolek playing tonight?

Marquette's Tyler Kolek is ruled out for the highly anticipated clash against UConn.

While Kolek's injury initially sparked concerns about his potential return this season, Marquette coach Shaka Smart remains optimistic that the 2022-23 Big East Player of the Year will not be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

“We feel very confident that he will be able to play at some point very soon,” Smart said Tuesday.

Smart conceded on Tuesday that barring an unexpected turn of events, Kolek is unlikely to suit up for Marquette's remaining regular-season games against UConn (26-3, 16-2 Big East) and at Xavier (15-14, 9-9) on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5) had previously announced on Monday that their guard would be sidelined for these games, with his status set to be re-evaluated ahead of next week's Big East Tournament in New York.

Tyler Kolek has carved himself a phenomenal 2023-24 season

Tyler Kolek's 2023-24 season has been nothing short of phenomenal. The talented guard has orchestrated Marquette's offense, leading all Division I players with a staggering 7.6 assists per game.

His impact extends beyond just facilitating, as he averages 15 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

Kolek's standout performance comes from his remarkable 2022-23 season, where he earned Associated Press All-America third-team honors. His contributions were instrumental in guiding Marquette to the Big East's regular-season and tournament titles.

