UConn vs. Marquette basketball injury report and predictions, Mar. 6: Latest on Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro and more

The No. 2 UConn Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) travel to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, to take on the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5) on Wednesday. The matchup of the top two teams in the Big East tips off at 8:30 p.m. EST on FS1.

The UConn Huskies have bounced back and won two straight games after falling to No. 10 Creighton 85-66 on Feb. 20. Marquette, meanwhile, has won three of its last four but enters this contest after a 89-75 loss to No. 10 Creighton on Saturday.

The UConn Huskies are fully healthy, but Marquette may have some big injuries to overcome. Here's the latest on the injuries prior to this conference clash.

UConn vs. Marquette injuries

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Kolek is expected to miss time until mid-March with an oblique injury he suffered while making a cross-court pass against Providence on Feb. 28.

This injury forced him to miss Marquette's most recent matchup against Creighton, which they lost 89-75.

Marquette coach Shaka Smart remains optimistic that Kolek will return this season:

"We feel very confident that he will be able to play at some point very soon."

Smart has already said that Kolek will not play in the Golden Eagles' final two games of the regular season, "barring a miracle."

This week, Smart indicated that Kolek is steadily progressing towards his return to the court.

"But at the same time, [Kolek] everbalized to me that it's good that each day he's able to do a little more. He was on the bike yesterday. He lifted weights today. So he's making progress towards coming back, which is awesome."

Kolek has played 28 games for the Golden Eagles this season. He averages 15.0 points and 4.7 rebounds and leads the team in assists with 7.6.

Oso Ighodaro, Marquette

Senior forward and Marquette's leading rebounder Ighodaro is listed as questionable with an illness, which caused Ighodaro to miss Marquette's last matchup against Creighton.

On Tuesday, coach Shaka Smart shared an update on Ighodaro's status ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Huskies.

"He's feeling much better. He had a really tough flu bug and literally wasn't able to leave the hotel when we got on the bus to go to the Creighton game. But he's doing much better. He practiced yesterday."

Ighodaro's return will be welcomed by the Golden Eagles, who will already be without Tyler Kolek for at least the remainder of the regular season.

Ighodaro is averaging 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 28 games played for the Golden Eagles this season.

Sean Jones, Marquette

Sophomore guard Jones suffered a torn ACL in January and will not return this season. He was a key piece off the bench for Marquette this season through 16 games he played.

Before his injury, Jones was averaging 5.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in his second season with Marquette.

UConn vs. Marquette prediction

Marquette's window has closed on catching the Huskies at the top of the Big East standings, sitting three games behind.

They will still hope to close out their final two games of the season on a positive note going into the Big East tournament.

When the two teams last met on Feb. 17, the Huskies ran the Golden Eagles out of the building, winning 81-53. Tristen Newton, Cam Spencer, Donovan Clingan and Hassan Diarra bagged double-digit scores.

Marquette, meanwhile, will look to junior guard Kam Jones to once again take on the bulk of the scoring responsibilities. Jones is the Golden Eagles' leading scorer, averaging 16.1 points this season.

Junior forward David Joplin has stepped up in Kolek's absence, scoring 21 points against Creighton in the last game. He and Ighodaro will be the next scoring options behind Jones as Marquette awaits Kolek's return.

If Ighodaro is good to go, it will help the Golden Eagles' chances of avoiding a season sweep by the Huskies. However, Kolek's injury leaves a large scoring hole, which another player will have to step up and fill while he remains out.

The Huskies have the talent and health on their side and should to see through to another victory.

Prediction: CONN 78-69 MARQ

