“It can be discouraging sometimes”: LSU star Aneesah Morrow speaks on her mindset and goals about 2025 WNBA draft

Aneesah Morrow is one of the most dominant players in college basketball. The LSU Tigers star is a force on offense and defense, with her rebounding earning comparisons to former Tigers great Angel Reese. Morrow is a key part of what makes the LSU Tigers a genuine national championship contender in the 2024-25 college basketball season.

As the countdown to March Madness begins, Morrow spoke to Overtime about her mindset and goals ahead of the 2025 WNBA draft. A part that stood out in the interview was when Morrow said,

"I don’t pay attention to mock drafts and where you fall. I don’t pay attention to that. You really can’t. It could be discouraging sometimes. Seeing how hard I work and how I fall.”

Morrow also spoke about her desire to contribute instantly as a pro rather than sit on the bench.

Will Aneesah Morrow be a first-round pick?

Barring unfortunate scenarios, Aneesah Morrow will be a first-round pick in the 2025 WNBA draft. In fact, she's predicted to be the first small forward off the board.

Morrow has enjoyed a dominant college basketball career, with her skills on full display at first for the DePaul Blue Demons and now with the LSU Tigers. She is averaging 18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, with a field goal percentage of 49.2.

Aneesah Morrow has a deep bag of tricks, showcasing these skills on an LSU Tigers side that lost several stars in recent years. She is etching herself in LSU Tigers lore and all that's left is for her to lead the Tigers to a national championship.

According to ESPN, Morrow is projected to be the sixth pick in the upcoming WNBA draft. The Washington Mystics hold the sixth pick in the draft and could use a player of Morrow's caliber from the jump.

Hence, WNBA talent evaluators likely learned their lesson after Angel Reese fell to the seventh pick. It's highly unlikely that Morrow will still be available at pick seven, as some drafts see her off the board as early as the third pick. Now it's down to Aneesah Morrow to continue her starring performances for the Tigers as they chase another national title.

