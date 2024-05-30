“It feels like they're trying to please Bronny James” — Dan Patrick believes LeBron’s agent Rich Paul is flexing power in USC hooper‘s choice

May 29 was the last day to withdraw from the 2024 NBA Draft, and Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, did not withdraw. LeBron James' agent, Rich Paul, has also announced that LeBron is now a free agent.

On the Dan Patrick Show, Dan talked about Rich Paul's announcement being made as a potential stunt to showcase their control over the NBA Draft.

"Rich Paul is LeBron's agent and it feels like they are trying to please Bronny James. They are letting teams know as if they have the power here, they're in control," said Dan. (Time Stamp-:0:47)

"This isn't a high school recruit picking his college but you get the feeling that LeBron James' camp and his agent Rich Paul are saying to teams- He's going to pick where he wants to play or who is going to draft him."

There is nothing new about the fact that LeBron James will potentially use his power to motivate and influence teams to draft his son. Now that Bronny has not withdrawn from the draft, his future lies in the NBA. He has been projected as the No. 54 pick overall.

"Well, it's the Lakers. That's where you would want him to go and LeBron would want him to go there. Everybody stays in Los Angeles. LeBron then will be able to get his new contract and he'll still be a Laker," said Dan. (Time Stamp- 1:12)

It is also clear that the Lakers will go again after LeBron James, and he knows it. The announcement of his availability as a free agent is just a formality. Both LeBron and Paul know that the Lakers will go after Bronny to lure LeBron to sign another contract with them. It's almost as similar to them having things in their hands.

Bronny also accepted the Lakers' invite to work out at their facility in the offseason. Despite having a rough collegiate season with big enthusiasts wanting him to go for another year at collegiate, Bronny is just one step away from fulfilling his NBA dream and his father's aspirations of playing alongside him.

What did Dan Patrick say about Bronny in the NBA?

NBA: Combine

After an awful first season, Dan Patrick expected Bronny to withdraw from the draft and play another year at the collegiate level to refine his skill set. However, Bronny is bound to be an NBA player now, more importantly, because of his name and not his performance.

"Bronny, I don't know if he can play in the NBA," said Dan. (Time Stamp: 2:36)

"And everybody chooses their words carefully and they are like, 'Oh, he's got a great upside, he understands the game, he's physical, he's a good defender, got a good shot.' I mean, okay. There's a lot of guys who have that. A lot of guys who have a lot more than that," he added.

He further talked about how if Bronny got successful in the NBA, he would still be a failure to people, as he wouldn't have gotten into the league if he didn't have "James" in his name.

