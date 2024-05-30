“I didn't know he was on the floor”: Dan Patrick calls Bronny James a ‘late bloomer’ but holds out hope for LeBron James' son

As the deadline for NCAA players to opt out of the 2024 draft ended Wednesday, Bronny James' NBA journey became a one-way route. Sports analyst Dan Patrick initially thought that the former USC player would continue his growth at the collegiate level for another year. He believes Bronny could have increased his stock through a second year.

"There's late bloomers," Patrick said on his podcast. "We see this all the time with players. Maybe he is a late bloomer. Maybe he is going to be one of those eighth, ninth player off the bench, be able to play some minutes, quality minutes, maybe be a guy who plays defense, runs the point, backup point guard. I don't know if he's a starter.

"But I watched USC games. Not highlights, I watched games this year. ... There were times when I watched USC play and I didn't know he was on the floor. But then he would have these moments. And maybe he gets a fair shot here, maybe more than a fair shot because of his last name."

While he projects Bronny James to churn out a great NBA career, Patrick believes that the expectations because of his last name can alter his ceiling of success.

LeBron James' dream of playing with Bronny James might come true

LeBron James is the closest he has ever been to turning his ultimate dream into a reality. As Bronny James' intentions for his future solidify, Rich Paul (LeBron and Bronny's agent) recently hinted that James might soon become a free agent. Despite his player option, LeBron James is expected to re-sign with the LA Lakers.

On the other hand, Bronny James is steadily increasing his stock. He held his own during drills and scrimmages in the combine and has garnered attention from more than 10 teams across the league.

He is projected to be the 54th pick in the draft by ESPN, resting well within the Lakers' reach. Moreover, he also had a good outing during his pro day workout at the Lakers’ practice facility last week.