"It is very unfortunate": CBS analyst's unfiltered take on LeBron James' son Bronny handling 'extra burden' amid 2024 NBA Draft Process

CBS Sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss pointed out that LeBron James' son Bronny, like any other young athlete entering the NBA Draft, deserves to be evaluated on his merits.

While co-hosting the CBS Sports show with Tommy Tran and Jaclyn Deaugustino, Moss said that the pressure of living up to a famous parent’s legacy can be overwhelming, and the media and fans need to recognize Bronny’s individuality and aspirations.

"It is very unfortunate the position that Bronny is in," Moss said. "Look, heavy is the head that wears the crown, right? But I wish that people would separate the words that Lebron has said and the desires that he has to play with his son or just play against his son in the league and keep that separate from what Bronny wants."

Moss, who joined CBS Sports in January 2024, urged the public not to impose colossal expectations on Bronny's shoulders set by his father’s storied career. While LeBron has stated his wish to play alongside his son, Moss noted that Bronny has never directly expressed such aspirations.

"We've never heard Bronny share those same sentiments. We've never heard him go out and say he wants to be a Los Angeles Laker and play with his dad. They've asked him, they said it. He said it would be cool, but it's not necessarily his dream, his desire."

As the 2024 NBA draft approaches and conversations center around Bronny’s future, Moss said that even though Bronny James is not a typical draft pick, it is crucial to treat him with the same respect and consideration.

Paul Pierce on Bronny James' Unfair Burden

Paul Pierce against LeBron James in an NBA game in November 2014

Former NBA champion Paul Pierce defended Bronny from unfair comparisons to his legendary father LeBron James. Pierce mentioned that it is obvious people will judge and compare Bronny to LeBron.

"When he picked up that ball the first time and he went out there and ran up and down the court you know other parents on the other teams gonna say, 'You are not as good as your dad, you are not this, you are not', and that is gonna happen in every tournament."

Pierce also suggested that Bronny should learn how to handle these unrealistic comparisons since they will keep coming.

In April 2024, Bronny James, 19, revealed his decision to enter the 2024 NBA Draft on Instagram. Then in May, he received medical approval to take part in the draft.