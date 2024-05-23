College hoops fans have been monitoring LeBron James's son, Bronny James, and his career almost ever since he could dribble a basketball. That scrutiny has gotten even more intense as the former USC Trojans prospect has moved one step closer to playing in the NBA by declaring for the draft.

During an episode of "Mind The Game" podcast, LeBron spoke to host JJ Redick about his son's NBA Draft process and the feeling that it gave him and his wife, Savannah (7:40).

"As a parent, to be able to be there to witness a child of yours start to live out a dream of theirs, is something Bronny has always talked about. We've asked him plenty of times like 'What's your end goal?' And his end goal is to be in the NBA"

"To see him almost at that moment, for a parent it's something you can just be in awe of, I mean you want your kids to be able to live out their dreams and whatever that is, whatever direction they take"

"For myself and Savannah to be there and to be at the combine in Chicago this past week with other kids that are trying to live out their dreams, it was kind of pretty remarkable."

Bronny James boosts his draft stock at the NBA Combine

Bronny James had an underwhelming first season in college basketball and many fans who always thought of him as the second coming of his famous father wondered whether he should go back to college basketball for a year before declaring for the NBA.

Bronny hedged his bets and both entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2024 NBA Draft and was invited to the NBA Draft Combine where he dramatically boosted his depleted draft stock.

During the first day of the combine, he went 19-for-25 in the 3-point scoring contest and had the fourth-highest vertical leap at the event (40.5 inches).

During the second scrimmage with his father and mother watching in the stands, Bronny James exploded for 13 points in 23 minutes of action and was named the player of the game.

After the Combine, Bronny's ESPN rankings had shot from No. 98 among NBA Draft prospects to No. 54.

During the Draft Combine, the former USC prospect finally spoke about the prospect of playing with LeBron James in the NBA.

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course get to the NBA, which is everyone's angle in here," James said. "I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course, he's brought it up a couple times."

With the support of his father who holds a few cards in the race to draft him and his impressive Draft Combine performance in his back pocket, Bronny James might just land himself in a favorable spot in the upcoming draft.