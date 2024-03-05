LA Lakers star LeBron James ignited the debate over his underperforming son, Bronny James, last week while defending him from criticism over his play and removal from ESPN's 2024 NBA mock draft.

The $1 billion worth James (as per Yahoo Finance) showed his support for his son by donning a pair of USC branded sneakers with the picture being reposted by the Trojans' basketball X account with the caption:

"Proud Trojan dad."

Insiders have their say on the Bronny James situation

With LeBron James's outburst on X regarding Bronny James last week, basketball insiders have been split on their opinion on whether his support is helping or harming his son.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins had a more nuanced take on the Bronny James and LeBron issue.

"When the time is right, let it have happened naturally," Perkins said. "We don't want to force anything, and let's not force this young man, you know, his livelihood or his development so that he could go in pair up with LeBron or whatever narrative we trying to push or whatever we want to see, to be honest. Just let the young man breathe.

"I think Bron is going to have to be patient, and he's also going to have to sacrifice and if that means he's going to have to extend his NBA career a little longer, so be it."

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said what Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who is LeBron James's agent, said about the Bronny James situation.

"The idea that he needs to play with LeBron James, be on the same roster, play with him on the Lakers.... if it organically happens, LeBron would be head over heels excited to play with Bronny," Wojnarowski said.

On an episode of "The Herd," Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd called out the Lakers star, who recently reached the lofty heights of 40,000 NBA points, for his part in his son's widespread criticism.

"You started the expectations," Cowherd said. "Right now, USC is a bad team. They're 11th in the Pac-12. Bronny doesn't start for USC. ... "OK, Bronny is not an NBA player. He may become one.

"But LeBron's gotta be honest. He's the one that put it out there: He could start for the Lakers right now; I want to play with my son. He said it three years ago. So, dad ramped up the expectations."

The Bronny James situation will get all sorts of attention with different inputs from every corner which will ony end once the USC guard announces his next steps.