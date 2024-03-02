USC Trojans guard Bronny James had another slow night during his team's 75-72 loss against the Washington State Cougars, registering two points and one rebound during the contest.

The $5 million NIL-valued James (per On3) has dominated the headlines in the past few weeks due to his form and he was put on blast again as OutKick podcast host Dan Dakich roasted his pedigree.

[00:02:16] "People that watch Bronny James have been saying this forever and ever, he is an overrated high school kid that because of his name became a five-star McDonald All-American, he wasn't close to that," Dakich said.

NBA insiders weigh in on the Bronny James issue

On the "Pat Bev" podcast, Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley said that the criticism that Bronny James has been facing comes with the territory of being LeBron's son.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. But it comes with being LeBron James son also… We can sit here all day and say, let the kid be a kid, but he's not just a kid. He's royalty, literally he's royalty," Beverley said.

"Yeah, this is happening to him at a young age ... [but] this is what his father built. This is what he [Bronny] is built for. So, if anyone can handle it, he can handle it. Shout out to Bronny, man, keep hoopin', keep getting better," Beverley added.

Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd was candid in his views of the Bronny issue and called out LeBron James during an episode of "The Herd." He said:

"Right now, USC is a bad team. They're 11th in the Pac-12. Bronny doesn't start for USC. Bronny's not an NBA player. He may become one but LeBron's gotta be honest. He's the one that put it out there. I wanna play with my son. He said it three years, so dad ramped up the expectations"

It might not matter much with 247Sports draft analyst Adam Finkelstein recently revealing that LeBron James has reportedly made arrangements to have the LA Lakers draft James.

"And if you have followed LeBron James over the years, you should know that this is a man who dictates more front-office moves than maybe any player in NBA history. He's been setting this up for two years. And I think it's very possible Bronny James is in the NBA next year, but as I said last year that won't be based solely on his own merit as a prospect. But that is what comes with being LeBron James's son," Finkelstein said.

All eyes are on the USC Trojans and Bronny James as the NBA draft declaration deadline draws closer.