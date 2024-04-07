Despite not having the best first season in college basketball, Bronny James has still been one of the most talked-about student-athletes at that level. And on Friday, the USC freshman guard finally revealed his decision regarding his future.

James announced on Instagram that he is declaring for the 2024 NBA draft while maintaining his college basketball eligibility and also entering the transfer portal.

The Trojans guard will be assessed by the NBA's Fitness to Play Panel and meet teams for pre-draft workouts before the May 31 deadline to either stay or withdraw from the draft.

The Athletic reporter Shams Charania broke the news on X:

Expand Tweet

However, college hoops fans were divided on the future strategy adopted by Bronny James, with some terming it a smart plan while others called him a bust.

"Super smart," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another fan thought Bronny's move from the Trojans was a "massive mistake":

Expand Tweet

Here's how other fans reacted to the news:

"The Lebron sweepstakes start now," one fan posted.

"Any team that drafts him is pretty much getting LeBron with him," wrote another fan.

"Hope the visits go well, bro should definitely stay in school tho and grow somemore," a post read.

"5ppg on a terrible team and declaring for the draft? Crazy," another fan wrote.

"Just to not get picked either day," one fan posted.

"I disagree. Bronny still has a lot to learn and could benefit from another year in college to develop his skills further. Jumping to the NBA might be too soon," a comment read.

"Man bold decision and BOL to bronny. Would’ve been better if he stayed another year to get his stocks up but hopefully he gets drafted to the right team," one fan posted.

Is Bronny James guaranteed a place in the Lakers?

More than perhaps any other prospect in recent memory, Bronny James has had his personal life and basketball future scrutinized and debated since he was a high school student-athlete.

All of his bad games have been magnified, and the good games also brought proclamations of "the next LeBron," which has only turned up the pressure on the USC player.

His father has repeatedly stated his desire to play in the NBA with his son, which has had its own domino effect on the discourse regarding the talented guard.

NBA insiders have proclaimed that LeBron holds all the negotiating power when it comes to his son's future because he has the option of moving to any team that will draft him, which would be a marketing windfall for any franchise.

NBA insider and 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein recently revealed that the move for Bronny James to join the LA Lakers to play alongside his father had been in the works for a while now.

"And if you have followed LeBron James over the years, you should know that this is a man who dictates more front-office moves than maybe any player in NBA history," Finkelstein said. "He's been setting this up for two years. And I think it's very possible Bronny James is in the NBA next year, but as I said last year that won't be based solely on his own merit as a prospect. But what is what comes with being LeBron James's son."

Bronny James has averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season, which has opened the door for college hoops fans to criticize him due to the hype he arrived in college with.

James has had a difficult first season in college basketball with the USC Trojans, and yet, there is every possibility that he could end up with a cushy spot on the Lakers roster due to his father's influence.

Poll : Has Bronny James made the right decision by declaring for the NBA Draft? Yes Hell no 0 votes View Discussion