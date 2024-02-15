USC Trojans guard Bronny James is having a tough time adapting to the demands of college basketball. His team has lost four of its last five games, culminating in a blowout 99-68 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday.

If that wasn't enough, James has been dragged into the off-court drama involving reality television star Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan. The couple reportedly split last weekend, according to PEOPLE.

There was speculation in 2020 that the younger James had slipped into Pippen's DMs on X, and one fan brought it up again when the news of the couple's breakup surfaced.

"Larsa will be court side at USC's next game," the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the best tweets by college basketball fans when speculation was rife in 2020 about Bronny and Pippen.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Bronny James NBA rumors refuse to die

After LA Lakers star LeBron James declared that he would like to play with his son, Bronny James, in the NBA, the rumor mill went into overdrive with fans and analysts alike guessing how that situation would play out.

Speculation has refused to die down on the matter with new reports emerging now and then about how LeBron will navigate the issue.

NBA reporter Marc Stein revealed on his substack that LeBron James could make a huge decision in order to play with his son in the NBA when he gets drafted.

"I know of, at least, two teams on the NBA map that believe LeBron James would consider signing with them at far less than $51.4 million if Bronny James is on that roster," Marc Stein said. "And there might be more teams."

Former NFL wide receiver and sports analyst Keyshawn Johnson also made a huge claim about the matter on a recent episode of "Undisputed."

"It's already a done deal," Johnson said. "If the Lakers don't draft Bronny, LeBron is deducing. I can guarantee you that, and you can have my right arm, and I'll bring a chainsaw in for you and somebody else to gore it off."

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently revealed that the Golden State Warriors tried to trade for LeBron before the trade deadline, adding another tangent to the Bronny James saga.

Sports analyst Skip Bayless had his say on the matter.

"LeBron having the opportunity to go to Golden State and play with Steph and Dray and, for what it’s worth, Klay, even though he may be nearing the end of the line. But there was a chance. He could have made it happen,” Bayless said.

Wherever he ends up, Bronny James has a long way to go before he is considered one of the best talents in the class of 2024 with his USC team in poor form and his own form not much better.