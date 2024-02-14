NBA fans in disarray over reports of LeBron James' failed move to Warriors: "CAME THIS CLOSE TO SEEING BRON’s FIFTH RING?!"  

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors' links were no longer just fan-made theories on NBA Twitter after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke one of the most moving reports in recent years. The veteran insider reported that the Warriors, whom LeBron faced in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years, coveted a trade for the four-time MVP at last week's deadline.

Wojnarowski said Warriors owner Joe Lacob contacted Lakers governor Jeanie Buss to ask whether the window to trade LeBron was open, citing public statements and social media activity. Draymond Green, also a Klutch client and a close friend and business partner of LeBron, was one of the key instigators in pushing the idea to Lacob and the Warriors' brass.

"Armed with the encouragement of Warriors star Draymond Green, Golden State owner Joe Lacob reached out to Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to inquire whether James' apparent public frustration could be interpreted as an opening to discuss a trade, sources said," Wojnarowski wrote.

Green reportedly also messaged his and LeBron's agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, to see whether he could convince the Lakers star to join Golden State.

"Earlier Wednesday, Green -- whom Paul also represents at Klutch -- had sent Paul a text message soliciting his help convincing James to join him in Golden State, sources said.

The deal ultimately didn't materialize, with LeBron James wanting to stay a Laker and the franchise showing no intentions of trading the four-time NBA champion. With these reports taking over NBA Twitter, fans were sent into a frenzy as LeBron teaming up with Steph Curry could have arguably been the biggest move in league history.

"WE CAME THIS CLOSE TO SEEING BRON’s FIFTH RING?!" One fan tweeted.

Golden State has a chance to revisit LeBron James' pursuit in the offseason

LeBron James enters the 2024-25 NBA season uncertain about his Lakers' future. He has a $51.4 million contract option, which he could decline to become a free agent. NBA rumors suggest LeBron will decide his next landing spot based on his son Bronny James' draft process.

He's expressed his desire to finish his career playing next to his son several times, leading many to believe his future solely relies on that front. Golden State could revisit its interest in adding LeBron in the summer if he opts out. But it may also require them to add Bronny James.

It's seemingly a possibility as things stand, as there have been unpredictable moves that have gone down in league history. LeBron James is no stranger to making groundbreaking headlines, either. It will be interesting to see how things unfold this offseason.

