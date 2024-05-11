The Bronny James to the NBA saga has been the longest-rambling narrative in this year's draft class. The Trojans guard declared for the NBA draft and entered the transfer portal from USC.

He was one of the 78 prospects invited to the NBA draft combine, and according to BetMGM, the odds of Bronny joining the Lakers to play with his father, LeBron James, are at +140, the best of all teams.

College hoops fans on Instagram reacted to a recent post by Bronny with a full beard resembling his father, with some gushing over the new look and most seeing it as his coming-of-age look signaling his transition to the NBA.

Bronny's IG comment section

Bronny James teaming up with LeBron looks inevitable

Ever since LeBron James declared that he would like to share the floor with Bronny James two years ago, the gears have been rolling and the narratives of how such a move would be possible have inundated the sports sphere.

Several incidents have intruded upon that ultimate vision with Bronny suffering a cardiac arrest last year which affected his availability for the start of his college basketball career with the USC Trojans.

When he finally returned to action, he joined a disjointed team under coach Andy Enfield that struggled massively in the Pac-12 and his production suffered averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

According to 247Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein's report a few weeks ago, Bronny James and LeBron James will play for the Lakers after the 2024 NBA draft.

"So, it all boils down to this: Bronny James will be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers next year, in my opinion," Finkelstein said.

"This isn't based on his play at USC. Instead, it's a byproduct of his father’s stardom and his correlated influence. Also, to sweeten the pot for LA, LeBron will likely a multi-year deal instead of a one-year contract."

One of the most reliable insiders in basketball, Shams Charania on an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" also backed up the assertion that Bronny and his father will team up for the Lakers next season.

“LeBron James wants to play up to two more seasons & obviously the Lakers want to bring him back. They do have interest in bringing Bronny in as a draft pick," Charania said.

Bronny James will have one of the most scrutinized basketball careers, starting with whether he will return to college for an extra year or go through the NBA draft process in a few weeks.