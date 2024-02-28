The college basketball world was left stunned on Monday when USC guard Bronny James was excluded from 2024 mock drafts after years of being projected as a lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

247Sports' college basketball insider, Adam Finkelstein, believes that Bronny James might still join the LA Lakers despite being removed from the latest ESPN mock drafts and being pushed to the class of 2025.

"I've yet to meet a dad who says who is completely unbiased, even if they are even if they claim to be and brown he just doesn't look like a one and done now," Finkelstein said. "I think it's very possible and probably likely that he still declares for the draft after the year.

"And if you have followed LeBron James over the years, you should know that this is a man who dictates more front-office moves than maybe any player in NBA history. He's been setting this up for two years.

"And I think it's very possible Bronny is in the NBA next year, but as I said last year, that won't be based solely on his own merit as a prospect. But what is what comes with being LeBron James' son."

College hoops fans on Instagram were highly critical of the potential move, with one fan writing:

"So unqualified nepotism."

Fans questioning Bronny's projected move to the Lakers on IG

What's next for Bronny James?

During the All-Star weekend, LeBron James spoke briefly about Bronny James' future.

“It’s up to him, it’s up to the kid,” James said. “We’re going to go through the whole process. He’s still in season now. He has the Pac-12 tournament coming up. … We’re going to weigh all options, and we’re going to let the kid make the decision.”

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith pointed out the sheer power that LeBron James holds to decide the future of the popular Bronny James in the NBA during an episode of "First Take."

“When you’re LeBron James, and you put the word out that you want to be with him, and you put the word out that you want to play with him, and you put the word out that you’d be willing to go to any NBA team that picks him up, knowing the power of LeBron James and how influential he can be, now you got to wonder what team would draft Bronny James just so they can get LeBron James at age 40 or 41,” Smith said.

Whether he decides to be a one-and-done like his father or opts for an extra year to get back his rhythm after his traumatic cardiac arrest from last year, Bronny's next move will be highly scrutinized.