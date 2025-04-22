Jaeden Zackery transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Clemson guard feat. Duke

Clemson Tigers Jaeden Zackery may be on the move from the program he made an instant impact in for his fourth year. On Monday, as per college basketball analyst Tobias Bass (through TheAthletic CBB on X), Zackery reportedly plans to exercise a final year of college basketball eligibility with another program for the 2025-226 campaign, as he will enter the transfer portal.

In his lone season with the Brad Brownell-coached team, Zackery posted a career-best 11.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals per contest. The Tigers were bounced out of this year's national tournament in the first round, losing 69-67 to the McNeese Cowboys, on March 20.

Jaeden Zackery is still awaiting the ongoing lawsuits being filed against the NCAA governing body regarding player eligibility. At the moment, the senior no longer has any more years of eligibility left but has committed to the transfer portal should be still be allowed to play collegiate hoops.

Considering that, let's take a look at five destinations Zackery could go to for the 2025-26 season.

Top five landing spots for Jaeden Zackery

#5 Arkansas Razorbacks

Many were surprised with the unexpected surge the Arkansas Razorbacks had in the 2024-25 campaign, given their up-and-down start with newly minted legendary coach John Calipari. They eventually made it to the Sweet 16 but were eliminated in this year's March Madness by the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a 85-83 overtime defeat on March 27.

Jaeden Zackery and his veteran poise and sharpshooting could propel the Razorbacks over the hump next year, which will be Calipari's second tenure with the team. Arkansas concluded the season with a 22-14 overall record and 8-10 during the SEC.

#4 Michigan State Spartans

Renowned college coach Tom Izzo is looking to pad on his legendary career with a second national championship, 26 years after he had won his first one in 2000. The Michigan State Spartans have been a steady force since then but have yet to take home another national title in over two decades now.

Jaeden Zackery could provide them with the necessary firepower needed in the 2025-26 campaign, especially as Izzo is nearing the tailend of his tenure. The Spartans ended the recently concluded season with a 30-7 overall record, 17-3 in the Big Ten conference.

#3 Indiana Hoosiers

After a tumultous four seasons as coach, Mike Woodson made his announcement to step down as the Indiana Hoosiers' main shot-caller after the 2024-25 season on Feb. 7. As the program is in search of a new tactitian, presumably enter a rebuild, Zackery can come in to Indiana and be one of the driving forces for a new era for the Hoosiers.

His perimeter play could be plugged into the Hoosiers offense as they look to inject new life next season. On the year, Indiana finished with an overall record of 19-13 and 10-10 in the 2025 Big Ten conference.

#2 Houston Cougars

The Houston Cougars, coached by Kevin Sampson, went all the way in the 2025 NCAA national championship game last year but lost 65-63 to the Florida Gators on April 7. It was an awe-inspiring run for the program that ended in disappointment, especially as both the school and their legendary tactician were on the brink of their first national title.

As they kick off their redemption tour in the 2025-26 campaign, Jaeden Zackery's veteran presence and skillset could provide Houston with a steady boost as they vie for the national championship once again. The Cougars concluded the year with a 35-5 overall record and 19-1 during Big 12 conference play.

#1 Duke Blue Devils

Given that if he will play next year it will be his last stint of collegiate basketball, Jaeden Zackery could opt to transfer to an ACC opponent of Clemson in the powerhouse Duke Blue Devils.

The reigning ACC regular season and tournament champions are enduring a loss of their guard rotation, with standouts like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Tyrese Proctor all declaring for the NBA Draft.

Jaeden Zackery could slide right in the Jon Scheyer-coached roster as a premier backcourt player through which he could ride off into the sunset with his college career with a storied program. The Blue Devils finished the 2024-25 season with a 35-4 overall record and 19-1 during conference play.

