Jalen Wilson NBA Draft: How did the Jayhawks guard land a spot with the Nets in the second-round? 

Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson was one of the prospects who thought his name would not be called in the draft on Thursday night. He had to wait until the tail-end of the second round before the Brooklyn Nets chose him with the No.51 pick.

This was not the first time he had declared for the draft. He decided to use up his remaining years of eligibility last year and the year before, withdrawing his name both times.

He joins what is considered a talented and bountiful draft for the Brooklyn Nets, including Noah Clowney from Alabama and Dariq Whitehead from Duke.

His end-product jump last season for Kansas caught the eye; he averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists, putting him amongst the best shooters in this draft class.

Jalen Wilson's NBA draft journey

The third time was a charm for Jalen Wilson, who had to go through the predraft processes again after declaring for both the 2021 and 2022 drafts. This time, he stuck to his guns, went through the process, and got picked.

He was suspended back in November 2021 due to his DUI arrest. This aspect was apparently also scrutinized by NBA teams who ultimately deemed it a mistake and didn't hold it against his recruitment chances.

He will be 23 by the time the new NBA season begins which could explain his slide down the draft pecking order. Teams usually feel that older players have already shown their ceilings and as such, prefer younger prospects.

Why did the Nets pick Jalen Wilson?

Jalen Wilson was a consensus four-star recruit from high school back in 2019 and his subsequent years have backed up that assertion

His shooting is his best asset and he showed it repeatedly as a Jayhawk. He averaged 14.2 points, 2.0 assists, and 7.7 rebounds during his three years in college basketball while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range.

He got his basketball education from Bill Self, who's getting a reputation as a coach who molds talents ready to contribute in the league immediately.

The impact that ex-Jayhawk Christian Braun had with the Denver Nuggets will inspire confidence in the Nets that Wilson is ready for the step up.

He has shown an intensity in defense that will fit in with his new team seamlessly. He rebounds well and his numbers have never dipped below 7.4 rebounds a game, while standing at 6-foot-8, he has the size to defend mismatches competently.

