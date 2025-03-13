“John Calipari is washed”: College hoops fans rip apart Arkansas HC after Sean Pedulla beats the buzzer to win SEC thriller

John Calipari watched as his Arkansas Razorbacks lost their SEC Tournament matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels 83-80 via a buzzer-beater. The Razorbacks had put up a solid fight but were undone by a touch of genius from Sean Pedulla.

The loss comes after a cagey game that came down to the wire after no player reached 20 points and both sides traded leads.

However, fans showed no mercy and went in on the Hall of Fame Razorbacks coach.

"John Calipari is washed," one wrote.

A fan added: "This is some Coach Cal luck, if I have ever seen it."

Another wrote: "Did Cal have him miss that free throw on purpose?"

Other fans were more complimentary of the game-winner.

Another added: "That was a great shot by Pedulla."

One chipped in: "What a legend! Ole Miss big Win"

How have John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks performed this season?

After spending a decade-and-a-half with the Kentucky Wildcats, John Calipari joined the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Calipari became a Kentucky Wildcats legend after leading the team to a national championship in 2012. It's the last time the Wildcats tasted glory of that magnitude.

However, on April 9, 2024, Calipari opted to leave his role as Kentucky Wildcats coach effective immediately, sending shockwaves around the college basketball scene.

Calipari wasn't on the job market for long. He accepted a contract from the Arkansas Razorbacks to become their coach on a five-year, $7 million-a-season deal. It brought one of the greatest collegiate hoops coaches of all time to Arkansas.

John Calipari's first season with the Razorbacks has been an up-and-down one at best. The program has a 20-13 overall record and went 8-10 in conference play, which indicates how far the Razorbacks are from the higher-ups in the SEC.

Calipari's time as Arkansas' coach has seen its high and low points. A high point is the ability of the starters. Four starters are averaging double digits, with forward Adou Thiero putting up 15.6 points per game. However, the team's consistency and focus in the last minutes of games needs to be improved upon to make championship noise in the 2025-26 season.

