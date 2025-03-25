JuJu Watkins Stats Today: How did USC star fare vs Mississippi State in March Madness 2nd Round? (Mar. 24)

JuJu Watkins had her 2025 March Madness stint end abruptly due to an apparent knee injury sustained five minutes into the first quarter of the USC-Mississippi State second-round duel on Monday at Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

Ad

The 6-foot-2 guard, who had three points on three free throws, one rebound and two assists, fell to the floor in an attempt to drive past two Bulldogs defenders when her right knee buckled as she planted her right leg.

Watkins grabbed her right knee in pain as USC's coaching and training staff rushed to her aid. Trainers picked the sophomore guard up and carried her into the locker room (per ESPN).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The team announced at halftime that the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year won't return to the game as the USC Keck Medicine staff conducted evaluations on her injured knee.

On Saturday, Watkins sustained injuries on her left wrist and ankle in the Trojans' 71-25 win against UNC Greensboro but returned, registering 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.

"She's getting seen by our great medical team. We have a group, and a fan base and a team that's going to have her back no matter what," USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb told ESPN after halftime. "JuJu is the toughest kid I know, and she's gonna be good one way or another."

Ad

If tests turned out to be bad for JuJu Watkins, the Trojans campaign in the 2025 March Madness would be in jeopardy. They would lose their main offensive weapon who's averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Here are JuJu Watkins' final stats in USC's win against Mississippi State:

Player MIN PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB STL BLK PF TO JuJu Watkins 5 3 1 2 0-2 0-1 3-4 0-1 0 0 0 1

Ad

Read More: "Reminds me of Kawhi ACL"; "take my knee": College hoops fans react as JuJu Watkins gets carried off court with apparent knee injury

Kiki Iriafen goes berserk, helps USC advance to Sweet 16 without JuJu Watkins

After JuJu Watkins fell to a knee injury, Kiki Iriafen took the leadership baton and ran berserk against the No. 9-seed Mississippi State, scoring 36 points on 16-of-22 shooting and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

Ad

The Stanford transfer, who was acquired from the transfer portal along with Talia Von Oelhoffen, went to work immediately, scoring 15 first-half points that helped the Trojans secure an early 50-27 lead. The 6-foot-3 forward did what Watkins usually does, carrying the Trojans in a crucial third-quarter surge that forced the Bulldogs into submission.

Iriafen dropped 16 points in that stretch as USC built a 75-42 advantage approaching the fourth period. She scored five more points before being subbed out by USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb with 6:29 remaining.

Ad

Iriafen grabbed nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes for the Trojans, who advanced to the Sweet 16 and meet No. 5-seed Kansas State in the next round. Kayleigh Heckel came off the bench to put up 13 points, one rebound, six assists and two steals, while Rayah Marshall added 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks.

Kennedy Smith also shone for the Trojans, contributing 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, five steals and one block. USC ruled the assists department 29-9 and grabbed a 42-34 advantage in rebounds.

Jerkaila Jordan led Mississippi State with 17 points, on 6-of-24 shooting, six rebounds and two steals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here