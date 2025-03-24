Is JuJu Watkins playing today vs Mississippi State? Exploring USC superstar's availability ahead of Second Round matchup

JuJu Watkins is listed as active for the USC-Mississippi State 2025 March Madness second-round duel on Monday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California.

During Saturday's first-round clash against No. 16-seed UNC Greensboro, the 6-foot-2 guard sustained two injuries between the second and third quarters. She fell on her left wrist in the second period and rolled her ankle in the third.

Watkins resumed playing despite running on a limp and helped USC pick up a 71-25 win over the Spartans. She exited the game after making a 3-pointer to check her injury with the trainers. The USC star returned in the fourth period but was pulled out with 6:18 left as the game was already decided.

The sophomore guard allayed fans' fears and noted she'd be fine for Monday's second-round duel with the No. 9-seed Bulldogs.

“You know it’s end of the season, body’s a little banged up. But on to the next,” Watkins said. “I’m all right. Don’t worry."

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb defended her decision to keep the two-time All-American selection in the game despite the injuries she sustained.

"I trust her I listen to her. I trust our trainers and I say, ‘You good?'" Gottlieb said. "When she says she’s good, I’m probably not going to shut her down."

In 32 games, Watkins is averaging 24.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. She has a 42.8% clip from the field and an 82.1% shooter from the free-throw line.

JuJu Watkins is hands down the most important piece of USC's campaign this season. After the Elite Eight run from last season, the Trojans will look to build on it and finally win the national championship they last won in 1984.

Is JuJu Watkins playing today?

JuJu Watkins gave assurance after USC's win over UNC Greensboro that she'll play today against Mississippi State. However, expect her numbers, especially her scoring output, to dip considerably due to the injuries she sustained in the first round.

JuJu Watkins' stats last game

Watkins played 28 minutes and scored 22 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. She shot 47.1% from the field, including 1-of-5 from the 3-point line, and was 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

The 6-foot-2 guard turned the ball over three times and was whistled for two fouls.

When will JuJu Watkins be back?

USC star JuJu Watkins will start for Monday's clash against Mississippi State. The Trojans are big favorites heading into tonight's clash against the Bulldogs.

The spread is set at 17.5 and the total is pegged at 146.5. Mississippi State is the overwhelming underdog with a +1120 moneyline while USC's moneyline is pegged at -3000.

