JuJu Watkins vs Caitlin Clark statistical comparison: Can Watkins break the Iowa star's NCAA record? 

As Caitlin Clark prepares for her eventual departure from NCAA basketball to the WNBA, the future of women's college basketball is in good hands with USC freshman JuJu Watkins. Below, we will look at a few statistical comparisons between the two stars during their collegiate careers.

JuJu Watkins vs Caitlin Clark statistical comparison

These two have never gone head-to-head against one another. But with both of their respective teams on track to make the Women's NCAA Tournament this season, there is a possibility they could match up in the tournament.

JuJu Watkins

JuJu Watkins is averaging 27.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.6 steals in her freshman season at USC. Watkins trails only Caitlin Clark in terms of points per game in the country.

Caitlin Clark

In 126 games with Iowa, Caitlin Clark is averaging 28.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. She recently passed Kelsey Plum as the all-time leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball history, where her career total currently sits at 3,569.

Clark's 32.8 point average and 8.5 assist average both rank first in the nation in those categories this season.

Going by the current averages, it seems a long way for JuJu Watkins to catch up to Caitlin Clark and break her scoring record.

Did JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark play together?

Although both women played for the USA U16 team, they were never on the same team at the same time and therefore have not played together.

JuJu Watkins won gold at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup in 2022 and the FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in 2021. Clark earned gold at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in 2021 and 2019, as well as the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship in 2017.

Did Caitlin Clark win National Player of the Year?

Clark's record-breaking junior season was enough for her to sweep the board and win the AP Player of the Year, the Honda Sports Award, the John R. Wooden Award, the Naismith College Player of the Year, the USBWA National Player of the Year and the Wade Trophy.

She looks to be on her way to taking these honors in back-to-back seasons, with her outstanding senior season coming to a close.

Will Caitlin Clark be in the WNBA next season?

Caitlin Clark has yet to declare for the WNBA Draft and has one season of eligibility left due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As to whether or not she will return or enter the draft, Clark had this to say in an interview with SiriusXM College Sports in December:

"It's a hard decision because in my eyes it's like a win-win. I can go and kind of live out a lifelong dream, or I can stay here and be in college, start working on my master's, or start working on another degree while playing college basketball with some of my best friends."

If she does choose to leave Iowa for the WNBA this season, the Indiana Fever won the draft lottery back in December to claim the first overall pick. Clark would be the obvious choice for the Fever, with their top pick and a chance to have the face of their franchise.

As for JuJu Watkins' potential future in the WNBA, she will have to compete for four seasons at the college level before she can head to the draft. This means women's college basketball will have Watkins at the forefront for at least three more seasons.

