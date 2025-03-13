Kailey Woolston transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the BYU star ft. Iowa

Kailey Woolston will be playing for a new team next season. According to On3 Sports' Talia Goodman, the BYU star has entered the transfer portal, dealing another blow to the Cougars. Star point guard Amari Whiting had earlier left BYU after the women's program cut ties with her mother and coach, Amber Whiting.

Woolston sat out the entire 2024-25 NCAA season after serving an 18-month mission in Baltimore for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She made waves before her hiatus, averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists through 32 games in the 2023-24 season.

Here are the top five landing spots for Woolston.

Kailey Woolston potential transfer portal landing spots

#5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Kailey Woolston revealed in an interview with Universe Sports in 2023 that Wake Forest was one of the schools most interested in acquiring her services. The Demon Deacons wouldn't mind trying one more time to land Woolston, given her exceptional talent.

Wake Forest has struggled this 2024-25 season, carrying a 9-20 overall record. According to KenPom, the Demon Deacons are 139th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a low 109.1 rating. Adding Woolston could help boost that offense.

#4 Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt reacts during the basketball game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. Photo: Imagn

Kailey Woolston also mentioned Oklahoma State as one of the college schools most interested in signing her before she decided to join BYU. Expect the Cowgirls to throw their hat in the ring once more for a chance to win the Woolston sweepstakes.

There would be an opening in the guard rotation for Oklahoma State, with senior Anna Gret Asi set to depart after the 2024-25 season. Asi has been an important piece for coach Jacie Hoyt, averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 assists per game this season.

#3 Marquette Golden Eagles

Marquette was another school that aggressively tried to land Woolston after high school. Woolston may be enticed to join the Golden Eagles, who are one of the top teams in the Big East Conference this season. They carry a 20-10 overall record.

Adding Woolston would be crucial for the Golden Eagles, as they will be losing star player Lee Volker after the 2024-25 season. The senior guard has been a key piece for coach Cara Consuegra, averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season.

#2 Utah Utes

Moving to a new school is a difficult adjustment for any college basketball player. Moving to a school in your home state may help ease that switch. That would be the case for Kailey Woolston if she decides to join the Utah Utes. She grew up in Highland, Utah, making this potential move an enticing one for Woolston and her family.

Woolston shared before that Utah was one of the schools interested in signing her. The Utes wouldn't miss this opportunity to add her to their lineup. They are one of the top teams in the Big 12 Conference, carrying a 22-8 overall record this 2024-25 season.

#1 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (33) prepares for an interview on March 6, 2025. Photo: Imagn

Kailey Woolston mentioned the Iowa Hawkeyes as one of the teams that tried to sign her before moving to BYU. The Hawkeyes surely will try once more to land the Utah native, as they have a pressing need in the guard position next season.

Lucy Olsen will be leaving Iowa after a dazzling senior season with the Hawkeyes. Olsen, who joined Iowa from Villanova, showed she was a worthy replacement for Caitlin Clark. She led the team in scoring and assists, averaging 18.0 points and 4.9 dimes per game this 2024-25 season.

The Hawkeyes love their shooters, and Kailey Woolston would be a perfect fit for Iowa's system. She led the nation in 3-point percentage as a freshman, knocking down 46.6% of her attempts from beyond the arc in the 2023-24 season.

