Iowa's Callie Levin drops 3-word reaction as Lucy Olsen makes it to Big 10's All-Tournament Team

With the Big Ten women's basketball tournament now over, the conference has released its All-Tournament Team. An Instagram post on Monday highlighted the players who made the biggest contributions in the conference tournament. Amongst the players honored was Iowa star Lucy Olsen.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Olsen's teammate, freshman guard Callie Levin, shared the post to her Instagram story along with a three-word reaction.

"Miss big time!" Levin's IG story said.

Callie Levin hypes up Iowa teammate Lucy Olsen on her IG story

The Hawkeyes made it to the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament before falling to the then No. 13-ranked Ohio State, now No. 15, by a singular point. As has come to be expected, Olsen was a significant contributor to Iowa in the conference tournament.

Ad

Iowa entered the tournament as the No. 11 seed and defeated No. 14 seed Wisconsin by 27 points in the first round. Olsen recorded 19 points in the matchup, up from her 18 points per game average. She shot 66.7% from the field and an impressive 75% from beyond the arch.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

In round two, Iowa defeated sixth-seed Michigan State, who were the No. 24-ranked team in the country at the time but have since fallen from the AP Top 25. Olsen contributed 21 points in the 74-61 win and came just short of a double-double with nine assists. Her five rebounds were above her 3.6 average.

Ad

The senior shot 50% from the field and made all eight of her free throws to lead the Hawkeyes to the quarterfinals.

Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn

Olsen put up a solid effort in the close loss to No. 3 seed Ohio State, but her stats were less impressive than in the former two Big Ten Tournament games. The guard put up 14 points, her lowest points since a Feb. 6 win at Minnesota.

Ad

Her seven assists were up from her 4.9 average, but her three rebounds were below average. Olsen shot just 33.3% from the field in the loss.

Regardless of Olsen's sub-par performance in Iowa's quarterfinal loss, the Hawkeyes star was a big reason why her team even made it that far in the tournament. Her appearance on the All-Tournament Team is, thus, well deserved.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn

What's next for Lucy Olsen's Iowa team?

With the Big Ten Tournament now behind them, the Hawkeyes must look ahead to the NCAA Tournament. ESPN Bracketology predicts that Olsen's squad will be a six seed, set to face 11 seed James Madison in the first round.

Ad

These two teams have not matched up in nearly a decade. Iowa won in the last contest in, November 2016.

Olsen will look to lead her team in a long March Madness run after an admirable Big Ten Tournament appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here