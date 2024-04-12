Kate Martin WNBA Draft: Will the Iowa guard make it to the league?

Kate Martin was the third-leading scorer on the Iowa Hawkeyes this year, yet her excellence often goes unnoticed amidst the spotlight on Caitlin Clark. But falling under the radar of one of the best college basketball players is not necessarily a bad thing.

Martin on her own is no slouch, and her skills speak for themselves. That said, here's a quick look at her prospects in the upcoming 2024 WNBA Draft.

Kate Martin WNBA Draft projections

Kate Martin is not projected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, but she is gaining attention in recent mock drafts. Most projections place her as a second or third-round pick, with Beyond Women's Sports putting her as the 27th overall pick in the third round, potentially to join teammate Caitlin Clark on the Indiana Fever. The Fever has both the third picks in the second and third rounds, so this is an entirely possible scenario.

Either way, other WNBA teams could still select her based on her potential as a decent scoring and rebounding guard, with the size to bother opposing players on the perimeter when needed.

Which teams might need someone like Kate Martin?

Aside from the Fever, several teams could benefit from Kate Martin's skill set, including the Atlanta Dream, the Minnesota Lynx, and the Seattle Storm (via CBS Sports).

Every single aforementioned team needs some solid backcourt/point guard depth, and Martin fits the bill. While she may not immediately become a star, but backing up ace facilitators and scorers on the perimeter should be right in her wheelhouse.

Martin's three-point shooting to space the floor remains quite a commodity, especially in today's basketball landscape. So out of everyone, the Indiana Fever can definitely use someone like her to back up Clark and current lead guard Aliyah Boston. The Iowa guard's good defensive instincts could also help shore up the Fever's defense, which has been sub-par in recent years, resulting in an 11th-place in defensive rating last season.

The same thing mostly goes with Minnesota, Atlanta, and Seattle. Backcourt depth is a key point of contention with all these teams, and if Kate Martin is available for them, selecting her would be a smart move.