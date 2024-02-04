Kevin McCullar Jr. NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kansas shooting guard ft. Washington Wizards and more

Kansas guard Kevin McCullar Jr. is having a banner season, one that is likely to land him on the radars of numerous NBA teams. Now in his fifth collegiate season, McCullar has shown offensive explosiveness that is vaulting him up NBA draft projection boards. Plenty of teams would love to add McCullar's explosive scoring and tenacious defense.

In his last three seasons of college basketball, McCullar had averaged between 10.1 and 10.7 points per game. But since returning to Kansas for a fifth year, McCullar has exploded to 19.8 ppg. His 3-point percentage has jumped from 29.6 to 35.6%. The career 75.9% free throw shooter is hitting 82.4% of his shots.

With Kansas in the top ten and McCullar drawing All-American notice, plenty of NBA teams recognize his improvement. McCullar's draft projections have shot from the bottom of the first round or early in the second round to the middle of the first round, maybe into the end of the lottery. But who might take him?

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Kevin McCullar Jr.

#1. Washington Wizards

The 9-39 Wizards could use plenty of help. Kyle Kuzma is the standout here, and while Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones are solid, McCullar would make a nice addition to Washington's roster.

McCullar's versatility means he could split time at both guard spots. His defensive ability and athleticism would help anchor a Washington team badly in need of an identity. The Wizards might be picking too high to nab McCullar, but he'd make a good Wizard.

#2. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball might team with Kevin McCullar in Charlotte.

The Hornets have one next-level guard in LaMelo Ball. Adding McCullar would give them a backcourt to build on. With Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington and Brandon Miller, Charlotte would hold a solid nucleus moving ahead.

Charlotte has a young team and recently traded Terry Rozier to keep the youth movement going. At the same time, McCullar's five years of college would give him a maturity that could help out the Hornets. He'd be a nice fit.

#3. San Antonio Spurs

McCullar is from San Antonio and started his college career at Texas Tech. Devin Vassell is a good fit in San Antonio, but McCullar could easily get significant point guard minutes and provide depth at off-guard.

Aside from the hometown nature of a decision to add McCullar to a team trying to learn to win, his time at Kansas could be beneficial. The Spurs will be patient, and McCullar could be a meaningful piece of a San Antonio culture change.

#4. Dallas Mavericks

The Spurs might not be the only Texas team interested in McCullar. Dallas is an excellent team built around Luka Doncic. But veteran guards Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. are both in their 30s and a reserve spot might suit McCullar.

Unlike many struggling teams above, the Mavericks would likely allow McCullar to develop and grow into a greater role. Meanwhile, McCullar could learn under a pair of likely Hall of Fame guards.

#5. Utah Jazz

As Utah builds around superb forward Lauri Markkanen, the Jazz could use guard depth. Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson are a fine guard duo, but his versatility makes McCullar a solid potential addition for Utah.

While Utah could use offense, McCullar's size and defensive instincts might make him even more attractive. Kevin McCullar could well end up with the Jazz.