Kevin McCullar NBA Draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kansas guard ft. New Orleans Pelicans

Kevin McCullar is in the midst of a strong season for the Kansas Jayhawks. The sixth-year senior originally joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders as a four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class. He reclassified from the 2019 class after graduating high school early. However, he wound up redshirting his true freshman season while rehabbing a fractured tibia.

In three seasons with the Red Raiders, he averaged 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field, 29.9% from three-point range, and 71.8% from the free-throw line.

McCullar entered the transfer portal and the 2022 NBA Draft ahead of the 2022-23 season before ultimately withdrawing his name and joining the Jayhawks via the transfer portal. In his first season with the program, he averaged 10.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.0 spg, and 0.7 bpg while shooting 44.4% from the field, 29.6% from three-point range, and 76.1% from the free-throw line.

He entered the 2023 NBA Draft following the season while retaining his college eligibility. Ultimately, he decided to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes who played in the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and returned to Kansas for a final season. McCullar is averaging 19.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.5 spg, and 0.4 bpg while shooting 47.2% from the field, 36.1% from the three-point range, and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

While he is an elite defensive player, there were legitimate questions about his shooting ability entering the season. McCullar's improvement in that department has led to him being a fringe lottery prospect.

Take a look at five landing spots for the Kansas guard.

Kevin McCullar's five potential landing spots

#1: New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have built a strong young core of players aged 26 and younger. CJ McCollum, however, will be 33 by the time the next season begins. While he is still playing at a high level, he does not fit the timeline of their core. McCullar, 22, could be a long-term replacement for McCollum while providing an immediate impact on the second unit.

#2: Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have struggled offensively and will need more production from their backcourt. While the acquisition of Terry Rozier should help, they could look to add another scoring option out of the backcourt in the 2024 NBA Draft. Kevin McCullar's defensive ability and work ethic would fit in with the 'Heat Culture'.

#3: Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have plenty of young talent, with just two players over the age of 26 on their roster. Kevin McCullar would fit in with their defensive identity while also helping improve a struggling offense.

#4: Oklahoma City Thunder

The OKC Thunder are yet another young team, as they have just three players over the age of 26. Josh Giddey has seen a decrease in both his minutes and production this season. The Thunder could look to target a two-way guard such as Kevin McCullar, who would instantly improve their defense.

#5: Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls could trade key backcourt members Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine ahead of the 2023-24 season. If they do move on from both players, Kevin McCullar could be a target, as he would fit well with Coby White in their backcourt.