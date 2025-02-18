Kiki Rice picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James, A’ja Wilson over Breanna Stewart and more in fun rapid fire game with famous basketball magazine

Kiki Rice's latest collaboration featured her taking a rapid-fire questionnaire with UPROXX and Dime Magazine. The guard's objective was to hop a step ahead with every answer and reach a final spot in time to shoot a jump shot. The fun activity was set up to be completed in under 24 seconds.

The spontaneity and lack of elaborate explanation made for some interesting answers by the UCLA Bruins' guard. Some of them were Rice picking Michael Jordan over LeBron James, as he is the GOAT, the Los Angeles Lakers over the Clippers, and A’ja Wilson over Breanna Stewart.

"She's got great new shoes," Rice said referring to Wilson's signature shoe with Nike, A'one.

Rice also picked Don Toliver's "Love Sick" as her favorite album, said she was jealous of Klay Thompson's shooting form and admitted to watching Kyrie Irving's highlights on repeat.

Kiki Rice, known for her elite playmaking and for being the Bruins' floor general, became the first NIL signee by the Jordan Brand in 2022. It could be one reason for her preference for Micahel Jordan over LeBron James.

The junior guard is averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals this season on 53.7% shooting. While it is not the best statistical stretch of her career, Rice is actively contributing to UCLA's 24-1 run this year.

The team climbed to the top of the AP poll earlier this season, ending South Carolina's winning run and defeating other ranked teams in its route. However, the Bruins tasted its first loss on Feb. 13, against the USC Trojans.

The setback has bumped the program to the third spot on the AP Poll, but they will have a chance to redeem themselves on Mar. 1, when they host JuJu Watkins and the Trojans.

Why will Kiki Rice not participate in the 2025 WNBA draft?

Unlike her frontcourt teammate Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice is ineligible to partake in the 2025 WNBA draft. Born on Jan. 14, 2004, the guard will turn 22 next year.

According to the league's rules, a player must be at least 22 years old or turn the age in the calendar year (until Dec. 31 of the draft year) to be eligible. Therefore, Rice is slated to be a part of UCLA for her senior year.

Lauren Betts also plans on staying on the D1 level, hoping to make a NCAA championship run with her sister, Sienna Betts. The 6-foot-4 forward signed with the Bruins in November 2024 and will be a great addition to Lauren and Kiki Rice's duo.

