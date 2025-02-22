Kim Mulkey gives a shout out to clothing brand with snaps of herself in sparkly pink jacket from LSU vs Georgia

Kim Mulkey was on the sidelines as the LSU Tigers recorded a dominant win over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs on Thursday. The Tigers never looked like losing and put up an impressive performance in front of their home crowd.

Mulkey looked as stylish as ever in the victory, rocking a sparkly pink jacket during the game. Following the win, the LSU Tigers head coach gave a shout-out to "Queen of Sparkles," the clothing brand behind the outfit, promoting the brand in her subsequent Instagram stories as well.

Kim Mulkey gives a shout-out to the clothing brand with snaps of herself in a sparkly pink jacket from LSU vs Georgia (Images via Instagram/@coachkimmulkey)

What's next for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers?

Kim Mulkey is aiming for her fifth national championship as a head coach, and her 2024/25 LSU side is on track to achieving the feat. The Tigers are 26-2 for the season following an impressive victory over the Georgia Lady Bulldogs.

The Tigers were led by an inspired Flau'jae Johnson, who scored 21 points on the night. Johnson made a trio of three-pointers to twist the dagger into the hearts of a Bulldogs side that came into LSU's court hoping to pull off an upset.

The win is a welcome one for Mulkey and her players after they suffered a close loss to the Texas Longhorns in their previous game. The Tigers lost to the Longhorns at their court, their second defeat of the season.

LSU's next opponents are the No. 14-seeded Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats have a 21-4 regular season record and will have a home advantage for the LSU Tigers game.

Hence, Mulkey and her troops must be on red alert versus the Wildcats as they have just three games left before March Madness. As such, they must enter the playoffs on the back of solid form.

The rest of the Tigers' last regular season games are against Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels. Mulkey will fancy her side's chances during the playoffs as she's a serial winner, and this crop of LSU ballers are some of the best she's coached in a while. Players like Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow are future lottery picks in the WNBA draft, and they are surrounded by solid role players all over the court.

