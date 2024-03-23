Kobe Johnson transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for the USC guard ft. Alabama 

After a disappointing season, USC's junior guard Kobe Johnson has entered the transfer portal and declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Johnson will be eligible to be selected in the upcoming draft, but if he is not selected, he will test out the college basketball transfer portal.

The upcoming season will see significant changes to the USC roster, with Isaiah Collier and Boogie Ellis likely headed to the NBA. Joining them are Kijani Wright and Oziyah Sellers, who are also entering the transfer portal.

Should Johnson not make it to the NBA this year, will undoubtedly attract attention from college programs.

Here are the top five landing spots for Kobe Johnson next season if he is not selected in the NBA Draft and elects to return to college basketball.

Top five landing spots for Kobe Johnson

#1. Marquette

The Marquette Golden Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. They already have the talent to be contenders for a national title. But with the addition of Kobe Johnson, it could shift them from contenders to favorites.

Johnson is a dominant defensive player who could give a big boost to a Marquette team that wasn't as strong on the defensive side of the ball this season. It could help that Kobe Johnson is from Milwaukee, WI, which is where the Marquette campus is located.

In addition, the Golden Eagles could potentially have many of their top players returning next season. Their top scorers, including Kam Jones, Tyler Kolek, Oso Ighodaro, and David Joplin, are all eligible to return next season.

#2. Alabama

The Crimson Tide were the highest-scoring team this season and have four of their five leading scorers eligible to return next season. The Crimson Tide were atrocious on defense, however, ranking 303rd in the nation in defensive rating.

While they could still make a deep tournament run this year, having a top defense is vital for a team that wants to compete for a championship. Kobe Johnson would be an excellent addition to the Tide who are desperate for a lock-down defender that will allow them to win games without needing to get into a shootout.

#3. Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are another team that would greatly benefit from Kobe Johnson's defensive ability, especially on the perimeter. Johnson already has some familiarity with Colorado also being a Pac-12 team. The Buffaloes have proven they have the talent to play postseason ball and are strongest on the offensive side of the ball.

They rank 42nd in offensive rating, compared to their 119th defensive rating this season. All five of their top scorers will be eligible to return next season, meaning Kobe Johnson's addition could help them reach the tournament once again, with the core that has already done it.

Colorado's leader in points, assists, and steals this season, KJ Simpson, is just a junior and could return next season to give Colorado a threatening backcourt duo.

#4. Kentucky

The Wildcats are a team that will be desperate to improve on the defensive side of the ball after their early tournament exit at the hands of Oakland. The Wildcats defensive struggles came back to haunt them in their first-round loss, allowing 80 points to the Grizzlies.

Antonio Reeves has no college eligibility remaining, so Kentucky would love to have another dynamic guard that can help fill his role. Rob Dillingham and Reed Sheppard are also NBA Draft prospects, which could elevate Kobe Johnson to more of a leadership role for the Wildcats with those guards no longer on the team.

Reeves was one of the top scorers in the nation this season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Dillingham followed closely behind with 15.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. Johnson may not be able to replace the offensive production that Kentucky has gotten out of these players, but what he lacks offensively, he makes up for on defense.

#5. Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks would be a great, well-rounded team for Kobe Johnson to join. The Jayhawks will lose guard Kevin McCullar Jr. to the NBA after this season, and potentially Hunter Dickinson as well. McCullar leads the team in steals, which will be a big loss for their 53rd-rated defense.

Kobe Johnson could help step into that defensive leader role and pair well with Dickinson and junior forward K.J. Adams if they both elect to stay with Kansas next season.

